Sydney Thunder all out for 15 runs in record low T20 score

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney Thunder have notched an embarrassing milestone by scoring just 15 runs — the lowest score ever in Twenty20 cricket — in the Big Bash League.

The Thunder restricted the Adelaide Strikers to a modest 139-9 and looked in control at Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday. But they were bowled out in just 35 balls.

The previous lowest T20 score was 21 by Turkey against the Czech Republic in a 2019 Continental Cup match in Romania.

The BBL’s previous low was 57.

Five Thunder players had ducks, including both openers. No. 10 batter Brendan Doggett top-scored with 4. Eight of the 10 wickets went to catches behind the wickets.

After the 124-run defeat, Thunder captain Jason Sangha said, “I could sit here and I could dive into what we could have done better. But at the end of the day, it’s just not good enough for a professional team to get bowled out for that little.”

Henry Thornton (5-3) and Wes Agar (4-6) were the top bowlers for Adelaide as the Thunder limped to 6-9 in the power play.

Thornton, the paceman who played only eight BBL matches before this season, finished the night with statistically the most efficient spell in BBL history. His economy was 1.06 from just under three overs.

“I’m still in shock,” Thornton said. “We just couldn’t believe what was happening.”

