Sydney Sweeney's Matchy-Matchy Eyeshadow and Dress Moment Is Such a Vibe

If you need a reason to grab that powder blue eyeshadow for a fun makeup moment, let Sydney Sweeney's ethereal display in Cannes be your total inspiration.

While hitting the ritzy party scene, Sweeney matched her midi Miu Miu dress to her makeup. Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez used a matte, powdery blue shadow across her lids and up to her brow, adding a black liquid eyeliner to enhance the '60s vibe the star's dress and hair were giving off. The perfect contrast to the moment was the subtle touch of pink blush that brought out the achieved monochromatic effort of the overall look.

Hairstylist Glen Orpeza opted for a messy "bed head" updo look, taking her newly honey-blonde tresses atop her head in a glamorous pile, finished with undone curtain bangs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeney's look speaks to the past few summers where we've seen a trend of blue eyeshadows and purple and pink blushes that we see will follow us into the 2023 summer.

Take a closer look ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)