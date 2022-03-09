Sydney Sweeney's Latest Vacation Pics Give 'The White Lotus' Vibes

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is having the time of her life -- she recently got engaged and is now enjoying a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii.

The actor took to Instagram to share her latest life update. "72 hours off, let the fun begin," she captioned a photo of herself by the pool. Wearing a floral bikini, sunglasses and a straw hat, the celebrity reminds fans of her performance in White Lotus, where she plays Olivia, a teenager who travels to the mysterious White Lotus resort with her family and best friend, Paula (played by Brittany O'Grady).

The frilly bikini worn by the celebrity is from Montce, a Florida-based swimwear brand. You can head over to the label's online store to get your hands on the Janeane Floral Dainty Bikini Top and matching bottom priced at $132 and $82 USD, respectively.