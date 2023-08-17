Sydney Sweeney Wore an Affordable Version of the Big Pants, Tiny Top Outfit Formula

We stan a relatable queen.

Molly Dickinson/Instagram

This summer, tops are getting smaller, while the pants just keep getting bigger. From Hailey Bieber’s itsy-bitsy top and puddle pants to Jennifer Lopez’s boho take, the no-fail outfit formula is a celebrity favorite. And yesterday, Sydney Sweeney was the latest A-lister to try out the trend with an affordable look that you can easily copy from head-to-toe.

On Wednesday, celebrity stylist Molly Dickinson shared a set of snaps of the Euphoria actress styling together a few pieces from her latest collaboration with Madewell. Wearing a cropped and fitted raw-edge white tank top, Sweeney made up for her shirt's lack of length with low-rise baggy jeans that were two sizes too big and puddled around her cream sky-high platform sandals. She accessorized with a smattering of rings, a stack of silver dainty chain necklaces, and a pastel yellow handbag slung around her shoulder.

Molly Dickinson/Instagram

Related: Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend

Sydney wore her blonde hair down in loose, beach-y waves with a middle part, and she complemented her glowing complexion with shimmery eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips.

“So thankful for all the support for my collab Love u syd !!!! whole look is madewell x molly 💙,” Molly captioned the post.

Sydney's outing comes just a week after she made an appearance at Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, wearing yet another trend — Y2K peplums. Giving her stamp of approval on the love-it-or-hate-it billowing top, she slipped into an all-leather ensemble by Alexander McQueen. The sexy look featured a plunging bustier peplum top with a high- slit skirt, while a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with metal detailing provided the final finishing touch to her red carpet look.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.