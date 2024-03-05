Sydney Sweeney Wears $5,800 Miu Miu Sequined Underwear with Sky-High Platform Shoes at Paris Fashion Week

Now this is what it looks like to release your inhibitions

Jacopo Raule/Getty Sydney Sweeney wears Miu Miu underwear at Paris Fashion Week

Sydney Sweeney packed everything but pants for Paris Fashion Week.



The Anyone But You actress, 26, arrived at the fall/winter 2024-2025 Miu Miu show on Tuesday in a pair of silver Miu Miu silk and wool panties blinged out with sparkly sequins and rhinestones.



Sweeney’s metallic undies also come in beige (which were modeled by Emma Corin on the runway last spring) and pink opal and retail for $5,800 on the label’s website.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Sydney Sweeney wears blinged-out briefs at the Miu Miu fall/winter 2024 fashion show

Sweeney teamed the glittery garment with a black crop top, an oversize blazer, sheer tights, towering platform heels and shades.

The Euphoria star is the latest celeb to do the “no-pants” trend. Anne Hathaway, Julia Fox and Chrissy Teigen have also stepped out sans bottoms.



Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Sydney Sweeney poses in a Miu Miu gown at the 2023 Met Gala

Miu Miu has been behind some of Sweeney's other memorable looks. She chose a body-hugging gown covered in beads and sequins and adorned with a black bow by the label for the Met Gala last May. She also rocked a pink sequined micro skirt and fitted baby pink shirt by Miu Miu at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sweeney's head-turning Paris Fashion Week moment comes on the heels of a stylish few days in N.Y.C. where she wore nearly a dozen looks (we counted!) ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Mar. 2.



She hit the SNL stage in a custom white Alex Perry gown and Stephanie Gottlieb diamonds. The glamorous design had its moment in the spotlight during Sweeney's opening monologue, in which she jokingly addressed online rumors about her affair with her Anything But You costar Glen Powell.

"That's obviously not true," she said, explaining, "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams and we're still together and stronger than ever."

