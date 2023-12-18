Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Takes the Plunge in Daring Sheer Look and More Standout Style Moments of the Week

Jackie Fields
·3 min read

All the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, including Sydney Sweeney's ethereal separates and Jennifer Hudson 's take on glitz and glam.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney continued her style streak in Sydney, Australia, where she stole the show at a screening of Anyone But You in a draped, sheer pale yellow top, matching skirt and earrings by Givenchy.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attended a SAG-AFTRA Foundation "Barbie" conversation in New York City wearing a black and cream combo: a draped Elie Saab dress and contrasting stockings and pumps. (She also reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, who showed their support.)

Jennifer Hudson

Shining star! Jennifer Hudson dazzled all over at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The TV show host wore a sparkly spaghetti-strap dress, which she accessorized with a blingy necklace and rings.

Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles brightened up the 50th Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards in Los Angeles in a sunny yellow midi dress with an illusion neckline and gold sandals.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor chose an Andrew Kwon gown for the Unforgettable Gala, celebrating API achievements, in Beverly Hills. "I feel incredibly proud to be a part of this special moment with you, Lana," said the designer in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd embraced color in a striped Christopher John Rogers design at the 50th Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards in Los Angeles.

Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots sparkled at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in a PatBo gown with a crystal-embellished bra top, plus silver sandals.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim stopped traffic at the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills in a ravishing red dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton looked breezy in a strapless, draped Cult Gaia dress at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Xochitl Gomez

It wasn't a Wednesday, but that didn't stop Xochitl Gomez from wearing pink to attend a screening of Mean Girls in Los Angeles. Her look: a plaid mini dress with a sparkly neckline and straps and a big bow, which she paired with a fuchsia bag plus black stockings and pumps.

