Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed.

The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached.

Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.”

Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Comics adaptation “Madame Web.” The studio also landed the rights to “The Registration,” an adaptation of Madison Lawson’s thriller of the same name. Brad Fuller is producing, while Sweeney is attached to star.

Beyond film projects, Sweeney’s star has risen through her acclaimed performances in the first season of HBO’s comedy series “The White Lotus” and the network’s “Euphoria.” This year, she earned Emmy nominations for her turns on both programs.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series, the original 1968 “Barbarella” starred Jane Fonda as the eponymous space-traveling heroine. Although the film wasn’t a box office smash at the time, it has garnered a cult film status in the decades since, with Barbarella widely seen as one of Fonda’s most iconic on-screen roles,

Although several plans have been mounted over the years, for either a sequel to director Roger Vadim’s original feature or a reboot of the property, none have come to fruition.

Deadline was first to report news of the project.

