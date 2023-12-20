Sydney Sweeney Says Angus Cloud's Death Still Doesn't 'Feel Real' After Months of 'Crying' with “Euphoria” Costars

Sweeney and her HBO show costars "were constantly on the phone" after Cloud died suddenly in July — and though she expects to feel support when they return to set, it hurts they "won't see Angus"

Bryan Bedder/Getty Sydney Sweeney and Angus Cloud attend as Moët & Chandon Toasts to the Icons at Harper's BAZAAR ICONS party on September 6, 2019

Sydney Sweeney and the Euphoria cast mourned together following the unexpected death of their costar and friend Angus Cloud in July.

"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying," the Anyone But You star, 26, told Glamour. "Because it was just such a shock."

However, Sweeney expects there will be another wave of grief when the cast returns to set to begin production on season 3, which is set to begin next year, without Cloud.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Angus Cloud and Sydney Sweeney attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at the West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she shared. “[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”

She added: “It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

The actors starred alongside each other in seasons 1 and 2 of the HBO series. Sweeney played Cassie Howard, a popular girl struggling to cope amidst a messy series of relationships, and Cloud portrayed Fezco “Fez” O'Neill, a drug dealer with a sensitive soul underneath.

Eddy Chen/HBO/Everett Sydney Sweeney and Angus Cloud on 'Euphoria'

Cloud's family confirmed that he died at their home in Oakland, California at age 25 on July 31. The Alameda County Coroner later told PEOPLE that his cause of death was determined to be acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the actor’s family said in a statement to PEOPLE following his death. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud’s death came shortly after the death of his father. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family's statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Following news of Cloud’s death, Sweeney shared an emotional tribute to the late actor on her Instagram.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” Sweeney wrote. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words.”

“You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same,” she continued. “This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you. 🖤”

To accompany the heartfelt caption, Sweeney shared a carousel featuring pictures of the two of them. She also included a candid shot of the actor smiling, a video of him waving a candle and singing along to Jay-Z’s song "Empire State of Mind" and a sweet photo of her, Cloud and their costar Maude Apatow together.

