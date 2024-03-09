Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Current Fashion Mantra — and Teases If She'll Attend 2024 Met Gala (Exclusive)

"It's boring to do the same thing over and over again," the actress tells PEOPLE of changing up her style

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is a fashionista!

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about her partnership with Bai, the actress, 26, also reveals the style mantra she is currently living by.

"I honestly just vibe with whatever event's going on," Sweeney says with a smile. "It's always a little bit different."

"That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up. It's boring to do the same thing over and over again," she adds.

As for whether or not she has plans to attend the 2024 Met Gala — one of fashion's biggest nights — later this year, Sweeney plays coy. "Maybe, maybe not," she teases. "I might be working. We're trying to figure it out, so we'll see."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney

Earlier this week, Sweeney let her style sense take center stage when she attended the fall/winter 2024-2025 Miu Miu show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

She wowed in a pair of silver Miu Miu silk and wool panties that were embellished with sparkly sequins and rhinestones.

Sweeney's metallic underwear — which retails for $5,800 on Miu Miu's website — also comes in beige (Emma Corin modeled the colorway on the runway last spring) and pink opal.

The Euphoria star teamed the piece with a black crop top, an oversized blazer, sheer tights, towering platform heels and a pair of sunglasses.



Brendon Thorne/Getty Sydney Sweeney.

While Sweeney has been known to dazzle on various red carpets throughout the years, she told Glamour UK in December that finding the perfect outfits to wear isn't always easy.

"A lot of times, when I see trolls online slamming me, or whoever is styling me for things that don't fit my boobs, it's because it's samples," she told the outlet.

The actress then explained that she is unable to fit into those sizes due to the inability to "cut or alter stuff." She also said she's often "forced to fit in something that doesn't fit me, and it won't look right."

"So whenever I get to wear Miu Miu, Armani, or when a brand is letting me reconstruct the top or rebuild it or alter something, that's when it looks better," Sweeney explained.

She added, "That's when you see I look more confident and happy on the carpet as well."

