Sydney Sweeney Puts a Modern Twist on 'Clueless' Style in a Mint Green Blazer with Socks and Heels

As if Sydney Sweeney couldn't pull this look off

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Move over, socks and sandals; there’s a new girl in town.



Sydney Sweeney, 25, just wore socks with high heels and totally looked like she was straight out of Clueless. The Euphoria star walked into TODAY in New York City on Wednesday in an ensemble that could have been straight out of Cher Horowitz’s computerized closet in the 1995 film!



Sweeney’s look was just as on trend as it was a throwback — layering a retro-looking blazer over a coordinating button-up and white tie, adding a pleated mini skirt. The part that has everyone doing a double take? Strappy black heels worn over white ankle socks!



The retro Clueless vibes come from the blazer and pleated mini skirt combo — as that is exactly what the It girl of the '90s chick flick played by Alicia Silverstone wore that cemented her place as a style icon.



Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, instead of the yellow plaid moment from the movie, Sweeney opted for a two-toned white and mint combination. Also, in an updated runway-esque version of Cher’s thigh-high tights and white stilettos, Sweeney opted for black heels with contrasting white tube socks like all the cool girls are doing on TikTok.



Sweeney isn’t the only star to channel the cult-classic film lately.

In late May, Amanda Seyfried wore her own rendition of the iconic yellow plaid look while promoting her new movie The Crowded Room on Good Morning America.



The Mean Girls star, 37, wore a black top under her yellow plaid Smythe blazer that she rocked with matching Smythe shorts. She paired gorgeous black Kurt Geiger stilettos with the look.

Raymond Hall/GC;Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actress kept her makeup natural with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her long blonde hair was styled in wavy curls that she wore down her back and around her shoulders.



Like Sweeney, Seyfried’s look was also an updated version of the highly replicated look. Other stars who have channeled the iconic outfit include Natalie Portman, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope.



In contrast to the white crop top, yellow sweater, white heels, and thigh-high stockings, Seyfried went for a darker rendition with nothing but the black top and the dark-colored heels.

Read the original article on People.