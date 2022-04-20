Sydney Sweeney Proves This Saint Laurent Purse Is the Latest It Bag

Sydney Sweeney's latest off-duty look is all about comfort and practicality.

The Euphoria star stepped out this week in Los Angeles wearing a simple fit, featuring a short-sleeved top, jeans, a black leather belt and a pair of Converse Chuck 70s. She completed her casual look with an oversized shoulder bag from Saint Laurent, which just launched recently.

Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the Icare Maxi Shopping Bag is made out of soft lambskin and is highlighted with a flat lozenge quilted facade. The fashion house's signature YSL logo by Cassandre takes center stage at the front. Measuring 38/58 x 43 centimeters, the bag can store all kinds of daily essentials, and can also be worn wide or with closed sides. The design is complete with a gold chain peeping from the sides.

See Sweeney's look above. The Icare Maxi Shopping Bag is now available at Saint Laurent stores and online for $3,990 USD.