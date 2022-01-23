Sydney Sweeney: ‘I’m very proud of my work on Euphoria – but no one talks about it because I got naked’

Ellie Harrison
·7 min read
&#x002018;With &#x00201c;The White Lotus&#x00201d;, I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I&#x002019;ve been doing&#x002019; (Getty Images for LACMA)
‘With “The White Lotus”, I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I’ve been doing’ (Getty Images for LACMA)

Last summer, Sydney Sweeney was dubbed the scariest girl on TV by The New York Times. Not for playing a violent killer or a sadistic villain, but something far scarier: a Nietzsche-reading, pool-lounging rich kid who can destroy your self-worth with just one withering look. “I love it,” she says of the dubious honour. “It’s definitely not a title I thought I would ever receive, but I’ll take it.”

The rich kid in question is Olivia Mossbacher, one of an ensemble of marvellously monstrous characters in The White Lotus. HBO’s biting wealth satire, set in an all-inclusive Hawaiian holiday resort, became a hit for its superb skewering of privilege and performative wokeness. Olivia was a college student dragged along on the trip by her wealthy parents, who spends her days sunbathing with her friend Paula, savagely judging fellow guests in between chapters of philosophical texts. Like the sharks that lurk in the nearby waters, this terrible twosome can smell their next victim a mile off. And they’ll tear them apart with glee.

Sweeney herself is nowhere near as terrifying. Down the phone from Los Angeles, the 24-year-old is energetic and giddy. Words gush out of her: gossip, opinions, anecdotes. Ask her about her dog, Tank – “he’s in the backyard staring at squirrels” – and she’ll practically combust with joy. She’s frightened of Olivia, too. “I’ve not been around many Olivias but I’ve had brief encounters with some and they’ve scared me.”

You’ll have seen Sweeney before The White Lotus, usually playing characters who feign toughness but who are actually deeply insecure. There was child bride Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale; the intense, suicidal teenager Alice in Sharp Objects; and, in teen drama Euphoria, the sensitive high-schooler Cassie, who flirtatiously removes her knickers one minute, disintegrates with anxiety in the bathroom the next. She is particularly proud of that performance – not that the critics took much notice.

“With The White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I’ve been doing,” she says. “This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?’”

She believes there’s “a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen”. “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

In the first season of Euphoria – think Sex Education in LA, spiked with dope and OxyContin and shot in a woozy neon haze – Cassie was at the centre of a slut-shaming storyline. Left by her heroin-addict father as a child, she has spent her adolescence seeking validation from guys through sex. When boyfriends ask if they can film her, she says yes, thinking that one day, one relationship might stick. It’s not long before the videos are spread throughout her school.

In a cruel case of life imitating art, screen grabs of Cassie’s nude scenes were smeared across social media after the series aired. Sweeney only found out when her younger brother was tagged in the posts. “That was the most hurtful thing that anybody could do,” she says. “What I do is completely separate from my family. My character is completely separate to me. It’s just so disrespectful and distressing.” How does she cope with it? “I don’t think there is actually a coping mechanism to be honest. You just get used to it.”

Sweeney as sensitive high-schooler Cassie in &#x002018;Euphoria&#x002019; season two (Sky)
Sweeney as sensitive high-schooler Cassie in ‘Euphoria’ season two (Sky)

Sweeney has never felt uncomfortable shooting Euphoria, where there’s an intimacy coordinator on set. “Sam [Levinson, the screenwriter] is amazing,” she says. In the new season, which kicked off on Sky Atlantic this month, “there are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Not every project has been so smooth. “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting,” says Sweeney. She puts one situation down to a director not communicating properly and refusing to make changes to the script. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up.”

At the end of Euphoria season one, Cassie had an abortion and was essentially abandoned by her boyfriend McKay. As the second season opens, she’s struggling with being single for the first time and hooks up with Nate, a violent bully who previously strangled her best friend Maddy. It doesn’t go well. Cassie falls into a depression and hits a low at a party, where she gets so drunk, she projectile-vomits in a Jacuzzi. It was horrendous to film.

“They had to design this thing for my mouth that looked like a horse bit,” she says. “It was attached to tubing that was then taped down my hair and back, and connected to a tank that they hid off camera. During the scene, the tank would get turned on and fill my mouth with the throw-up. I don’t know what it was. It did not taste or feel good. I had to look like nothing was happening and hold it in until it was time to vomit. It was so bad.”

Sweeny and Brittany O&#x002019;Grady as Olivia and Paula in &#x002018;The White Lotus&#x002019; (Sky)
Sweeny and Brittany O’Grady as Olivia and Paula in ‘The White Lotus’ (Sky)

Cassie is put through the wringer in this season. In another full-throttle scene, Sweeney was hurtled along a Santa Clarita desert road in a car rigged onto a truck. Later that episode, she practically melts with fear behind a door as Maddy, suspicious of Nate’s antics, tries to hammer it down.

Sweeney’s own teenage years couldn’t have been more different. She grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho. Her family has lived on the same lake for five generations now, in a house with no internet but plenty of bats and mice. “It’s a different way of life out there,” she says. “It’s very simple. Family is everything. I was in every single sport possible. I was on the soccer team, the baseball team, the snow slalom ski team, I was wakeboarding...”

Aged 11, Sweeney got into a terrible wakeboarding accident. “My face hit the bottom spin of the board and sliced open, next to my left eye,” she says. “I had 19 stitches. I was so terrified of getting back on my board afterwards. But the moment my stitches came out, my mom took me back to the lake, told me to get into the water with my board and would not let me out until I stood up on it.”

In &#x002018;Sharp Objects&#x002019;, Sweeney and Amy Adams played roommates at a facility for people receiving treatment for self-harm (Sky)
In ‘Sharp Objects’, Sweeney and Amy Adams played roommates at a facility for people receiving treatment for self-harm (Sky)

It was around this time that Sweeney realised she wanted to be an actor. Maybe it seemed like a safer choice than professional wakeboarding. A small, independent zombie movie came to town and she begged her parents to let her audition, putting together a business plan to convince them.

The plan worked. “I’m really thankful to my parents,” she says. “They sacrificed almost everything. They had to leave their home they’d been in for their entire lives. LA is ten times more expensive than where I grew up. All the financial stress, family stress, it had a lot of wear and tear on us and my parents ended up getting divorced. It was not a happy road to get to where I am right now but I try to give back as much as I can.”

I believe her. Sweeney is one of life’s doers. When she can fit in classes around her Euphoria filming schedule, she’s studying for her degree in business. She has also, at 24, set up her own production company, Fifty-Fifty, which focuses on adapting female-led stories. And during the pandemic, she toiled away fixing up her dream car, a bright red original 1969 Ford Bronco. She never stops, and she’s living out of a suitcase. “I kind of feel like a nomad. I’m never in one spot that long,” she says. “I love it.”

New episodes of ‘Euphoria’ season two are out every Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Beijing Olympics' top doctor defends stricter COVID testing as necessary protection

    The chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel is defending the strict protocols in place for participants attending the Olympics in China as necessary to reduce the risk of spread during the Games. Dr. Brian McCloskey told CBC Sports on Friday that the protocols have detected more positive cases in arrivals to Beijing than at a similar point for the Tokyo Olympics in July, something he said is expected and what they are designed to do. "It's picking up people who might be infectious and mig

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Canadian women's under-18 hockey roster announced for cancelled world championship

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada named its roster for the world under-18 women's hockey championship even though the tournament was cancelled. Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was among the three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards named to the Canadian team Thursday. The Jan. 8-15 championship in Sweden was called off Dec. 24 because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The International Ice Hockey Federation was criticized for cancelling the women's under-18 champio

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • 'Strongest team in all of snowboarding': Canadian squad named for Beijing Olympics

    Canadian snowboarders brought home four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The team looking to build on that number was announced by Canada Snowboard on Wednesday, including all four previous medallists — Sébastien Toutant (the lone gold medallist), Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Laurie Blouin. Joining them in slopestyle and big air are Darcy Sharpe, Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird. Meanwhile, the halfpipe team features Derek Livingston, Brooke D'Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking. Missing from tha

  • Double gold for Canadian men's, women's snowboard teams at World Para event

    Tyler Turner and Alex Massie won by 0.96 seconds to take the men's snowboard competition for Canada at the World Para Snow Sports Championships on Saturday, while the women's squad created a wider winning margin in Lillehammer, Norway. Para alpine skier Michaela Gosselin of Collingwood, Ont., also turned in a bronze medal effort — her first podium finish in Norway — in women's standing slalom to push Canada's medal total to 15, including three gold. Massie of Barrie, Ont., put Canada in front by

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi