Sydney Sweeney Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Back the Peplum Trend

ICYMI, all things 2000s are back (see: EmRata's "useless belt" look and Dua Lipa's low-hung, cutout pants). And it appears that one y2k trend we never thought we’d see again is the latest fashion statement that our favorite It girls are very much here for. Following in the footsteps of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney just proved the peplum trend is alive and well.

On Thursday, Sweeney made an appearance at Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles with the love-it-or-hate-it flared detailing. The actress — who is Variety’s August 2023 cover star — wore a sexy take on the peplum trend in an Alexander McQueen all-leather midi-dress. The slinky LBD featured a plunging bustier corset, a structured peplum at the waist, a very high front slit, and an exposed zipper that wrapped around the back. For the finishing touches, she slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with metal detailing, a smattering of rings, and a dramatic, diamond-encrusted ear climber on one and a diamond stud on the other.

Sweeney wore her signature blonde hair sleek straight with flipped-out ends and a middle part with a shimmery eye, feathered lashes, and a pink glossy lip. The Euphoria actress was joined by her cousin, Kaden Ryan, who sported a black suit with a white button-up and coordinating sneakers.

In a new interview with Variety, Sweeney spoke about the internet’s speculation around her and her co-star Glen Powell’s off-screen chemistry on the press tour for their Anyone But You rom-com. And her response is just what we anticipated: unbothered.

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!” Sweeney said. “Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

She continued, “He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.' [Audiences] want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em."

