Sydney Sweeney Is Interrogated by FBI Agents in Teaser Trailer for New HBO Movie 'Reality'

Reality airs on HBO on Monday, May 29 and will stream on Max after its initial air date

Sydney Sweeney's next role sees her take on a real-life espionage case.

On Wednesday, HBO released the teaser trailer for its upcoming original film Reality, which stars HBO favorite Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) as Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency contractor who spent more than four years in jail for leaking classified documents to news media.

The trailer for the film begins with an audio snippet of a voice saying there is greater concern "with the leak [of classified documents] than we are with the fact that the Russians attacked our democracy," before it opens up to a close-up on Sweeney's face during an interview with FBI agents.

The one-minute teaser trailer shows investigators questioning Winner, asking her not to lie to them as they take photographs of evidence in her home before Sweeney's voice is heard for the only time, saying: "Why do I have this job if I'm going to be helpless?"

Reality follows Winner's encounters with FBI agents at her home on June 3, 2017 as they "question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information," according to an official logline from HBO.

"Based on true events, the film's dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation," the logline reads.

In addition to Sweeney, 25, Reality also stars Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade, Kicking and Screaming) and Marchánt Davis (A Journal for Jordan). The film, from Tina Satter in her directorial debut, is written by Satter and James Paul Davis based on her 2019 play Is This a Room.

The film made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February. During a press conference at the festival, Sweeney told reporters she was able to speak with the real Winner, 31, and text with her "throughout the process" of making the movie, according to Variety.

In real life, Winner was a contractor at Pluribus International Corp. who worked with the NSA. She was charged with espionage in 2018 after authorities alleged she accessed a classified memo concerning Russian government efforts to infiltrate U.S. voting systems before the 2016 presidential election and mailed it to The Intercept.

Winner, an Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty to the charges and served four years in prison. Her sentence is the longest ever served by a civilian accused of leaking information to the media.

Reality debuts on HBO May 29 at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Max following its initial airdate.

Read the original article on People.