Sydney Sweeney on Her Favorite ‘Euphoria’ Meme, Exploring the Dark Side of Cassie and Her Martial Arts Skills

Leo Barraclough
·6 min read

Sydney Sweeney says her favorite meme from Season 2 of “Euphoria” is the one from Cassie’s bathroom meltdown scene in episode three. “I would have to say it’s the ‘I’ve never ever been happier’ meme. I love that meme,” she told Variety on Saturday at the Canneseries TV festival, being held on France’s Côte d’Azur.

Asked what part of Cassie’s personality or backstory she would like to see explored in the next season of the show, she mentions a trait that was exposed in episode four of Season 2. “There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she’s crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself.”

More from Variety

So does she like playing dark roles? “I like playing characters that are complex and have multiple layers,” she says. “And people wonder if they’re evil or good, and pure or not. I like playing characters that make people think and make me think.”

Some reviews of “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” suggest that her characters — Cassie and Olivia, respectively — are dangerous or scary. Is that how she saw them when she took the roles? “No, I didn’t. Olivia, a little bit. I knew she was a little scary, just because of how she thought, her thought process. It did scare me. But Cassie, especially in the beginning, I never thought of her as scary. I just think of her as a really fragile, damaged girl.”

In some of the press about Sweeney, journalists have suggested that her characters in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” represent her generation in a way. Is she comfortable with that or even see it as valid? “I get where they’re coming from. But at the same time, I think there’s so much more to the generation than just like one or two characters. I think that there’s so much more than Cassie or Olivia.”

Media attention around Sweeney has been intense, especially recently, and some of the coverage seems to conflate her personality with that of her characters in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.” How does she deal with that? “You can’t really because there’s always going to be multiple narratives. And I can’t control the narratives,” Sweeney says. “I can’t control what you write, and I can’t control how people perceive it. And so I just know my own story and other people get to hear it or listen. That’s life. How it is now.”

The end of a season of a series like “Euphoria” brings forth mixed emotions for the actor. “It is very bittersweet, because everyone has worked so hard in creating this project, and so are really happy that it’s done, and people are going to get to see it soon. But then, you’re also sad because it is a family. And you don’t want to say goodbye. And it’s a long journey. And you miss everybody.”

Sydney Sweeney attending the Canneseries TV festival Friday - Credit: Courtesy of Olivier Vigerie/Canneseries
Sydney Sweeney attending the Canneseries TV festival Friday - Credit: Courtesy of Olivier Vigerie/Canneseries

Courtesy of Olivier Vigerie/Canneseries

Given the momentum of her career, Sweeney gets to pick from the roles offered to her. How does she choose? “I like to try and find characters that are challenging for me in multiple different ways, and are completely different from one another. I want to continue to shock people with the characters that I play when they don’t expect that I would choose that next.”

One of the roles she has lined up is in “Madame Web,” a comic-book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Is she reading the comic books the movie is based on? “I am. I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books,” she says. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

Sweeney is also set to star in Tony Tost’s film “National Anthem,” playing Penny Jo Poplin. “She’s a small town girl who dreams of being like her idol Dolly Parton and running away to Nashville and being a country singer,” she explains. “And she doesn’t know how she’s going to do it. But she meets a fellow cowboy who is going to help chase her dreams.”

Apart from her life as an actor, she has also embarked on a career as a producer. She is producing nine projects through her production company Fifty-Fifty Films. Four of those have been greenlit, she says. One of these is “The Players Table,” which was sold to HBO Max, with Annabelle Attanasio set as the lead writer.

“We are in the process of writing the episodes. So it’s quite a long process. Everything that you see, before anyone ever gets cast in a project, is years and years of work. It’s years of packaging a project. It’s years of developing a pitch. It’s years of convincing people that they should believe in you, put money into your show or movie, and then you have to develop the entire series. And so we’ve been writing multiple episodes right now,” she says.

Why does she want to produce? “I’ve always loved building my characters. And I love doing more than just one thing. I’ve always wanted to try as many possibilities as I possibly could,” she says. “And I realized that I could build entire worlds in movies and TV shows. And I love reading books and bringing them to life. I wanted to bring my voice to all of these stories that I saw in my brain.”

She says she is “excited” to share information on the other projects her company has sold but “I have not talked about them yet,” she says. When will she share? “I don’t know yet. I don’t know. It’s hard, because I feel like people are used to actors talking about projects that are already getting made or making them next month,” she says. “And so they’re not used to the years of work it takes to put into a project. So I’m kind of a little timid about announcing anything until it’s right before we’re going to start filming.”

Before wrapping the interview, Sweeney confirms one unusual fact about her: she trained as an MMA [mixed martial arts] fighter when she was a teenager.

“It is correct. I started training when I was about 13. I would do competitions and fight. And I really enjoyed it… I was in first place. And I fought a guy,” she says.

She hasn’t employed this skill in her acting career… so far. “I would love to. It might be something that I’m producing…” she says with a wry smile.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Ilya Mikheyev fulfilling promise, combining speed with scoring

    Ilya Mikheyev's speed has impressed since he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019 but Toronto fans are finally seeing his full potential when the Russian winger combines his fleet of foot with composure in front of the net.&nbsp;

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rece

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro