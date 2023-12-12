Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Pose and Laugh Together on Red Carpet at “Anyone But You” Premiere

The two also stepped out arm in arm in New York City earlier in the day

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at "Anyone But You" New York Premiere on December 11, 2023 in New York City.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell brought their glam game to the Anyone But You premiere red carpet.

The costars wowed on Monday night at their film's world premiere at New York City's AMC Lincoln Square and had a ball while posing for photographers.

The Euphoria star, 26, turned heads in a Miu Miu embellished sheath gown. Sweeney's gown included rows of crystals dangling down and across the dress' entire translucent nude fabric.

The chic look was paired with Fred Leighton onyx and diamond pendant platinum earrings, a platinum twin old European cut diamond ring and a platinum oval rose cut diamond ring. She also accessorized the look with a black belt at her waist.

The look was completed with a soft glam makeup look that featured nude lipgloss, light nude shimmery eye shadow and a loose bun.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sydney Sweeney on December 11, 2023 in New York City.

The Top Gun:Maverick star, 35, joined his costar on the carpet, wearing a navy blue-gray suit jacket and trousers with a white undershirt and black loafers.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on December 11, 2023 in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Sweeney and Powell stepped out arm in arm in the city. Powell wore a crisp blue ensemble and Sweeney wore a preppy black minidress for the stylish outing.

While the costars say they're strictly platonic — Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino — they have amazing chemistry that Powell raved about earlier this month.

"A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney."

The Set It Up star also said that he and Sweeney “make each other laugh.”

“She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have," he told the outlet. "This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend-fall in love with."

Kevin Winter/Getty Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell at CinemaCon

In May, Sweeney told PEOPLE that filming Anyone But You with Powell — who she has previously referred to as her “fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball” — was fun around the clock.

"It was just laughter 24-7,” she said. “Literally, we were just having a great time every day. It was a really, really fun experience.”

“I enjoyed it a lot,” she added. “I'm excited for it to come out.”

Anyone But You is in theaters on Dec. 22.

