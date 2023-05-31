Sydney Sweeney Gave Modern Day 'Heathers' in a Minty-Fresh Blazer and Skirt Set

Just missing the Corn Nuts.

Move over, Heather Chandler (... and/or Heather Duke and McNamara), there’s a new top girl in town. On Wednesday, Sydney Sweeney traded her Euphoria character’s typical high school uniform of plunging V-neck tops and glittery shadows in favor of a preppy, Westerberg-High-approved skirt set (á la the 1989 cult-classic, Heathers) during a mid-week appearance on Today — and her take couldn’t have been more (minty) fresh.

During the segment, the actress slipped into a quintessential Thom Browne oversized light green blazer, which she layered over a matching collared shirt and a pleated blue, green, and white striped skirt (also from the brand), complete with a plain white tie, black slingback heels, and dainty white ankle socks. Itty-bitty gold hoop earrings served as the look’s only accessories, and Sweeney kept her glam as classic as her outfit by opting for a low-key makeup look and voluminous, blown-out curls.

While Sweeney’s ensemble screamed business, it came just moments before she revealed that she’s always had a business-savvy mindset when chatting with Today’s Hoda Kotb about how she originally got her start in Hollywood at just 11 years old.

“I put together a five-year business plan presentation of what could happen if my parents let me audition for this small movie that came to town,” the actress, originally from Spokane, Washington, shared. “And they realized that I was very serious about what I wanted, what my dreams were. And they were like, ‘Oh shit, we gotta take her. We gotta do it.’”

