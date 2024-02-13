Sydney Sweeney Continues Her Style Hot Streak at “Madame Web”'s L.A. Premiere

We have never, ever been happier to see the 'Anyone But You' star on the red carpet

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney brought the heat to the Madame Web red carpet.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the Sony Marvel movie on Monday, Sweeney, 26, wore a strapless corset gown.

The Euphoria star — whose Madame Web character Julia Carpenter can best be described as someone with a more preppy style — went in a different direction and stepped out in a dark and sultry look at the premiere.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Sydney Sweeney

The top half of Sweeney’s premiere gown was made with a structured boning and featured a nude and black color scheme. Black fabric was woven into intricate “web” designs with a nude underlay.

Starting just below her hips were layers of tassels, adding depth and dimension to her red carpet look.

Her black manicured nails matched her gown, and while she opted out of a necklace, Sweeney wore a variety of silver rings on both hands.

The actress’s hair hung in loose curls with a side part, channeling old school Hollywood glamour. Her makeup was also minimal, with a soft pink lip, highlighting her natural features.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney

Madame Web also stars Dakota Johnson, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced. The 26-year-old posed with her costars on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty sabela Merced, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O'Connor

Sweeney continued the style hot streak she started while promoting her rom-com Anyone But You.

While promoting the R-rated romance, which also stars Glen Powell, the actress curated one of her most impressive outfit rotations to date (with the help of her stylist, Molly Dickson, of course).

Getty (5) Sydney Sweeney's N.Y.C. 'Anyone But You' press tour looks.

In just the 48 hours she spent New York City, Sweeney stepped out in 10 different high-fashion looks, spanning from preppy and casual to feminine and sultry.

Some of her most memorable N.Y.C. outfits included a chic wide-leg jean look, Schiaparelli turtleneck sweater and matching skirt, and a structured Monse suit, which she paired with a mesh corset.

She also wore a preppy black mini dress and knee-high socks while galavanting arm-in-arm through the city with costar Powell, 35.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sydney Sweeney at the N.Y.C. premiere of 'Anyone But You.'

Then, at the N.Y.C. premiere of Anyone but You on Dec. 11, Sweeney stole the show in a transparent Miu Miu gown embellished with stunning raindrop crystal details.

The actress shimmered in the custom dress — and Fred Leighton onyx and diamond pendant platinum earrings — while smiling and laughing with Powell on the red carpet.

Shortly after, she shined once again at the film’s Australian premiere in another sheer ‘fit — a Givenchy Spring Summer 2024 outfit complete with a draped, open-back top and matching skirt.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, is in theaters Feb. 14.

