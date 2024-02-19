Sydney Sweeney Came in Hot to the 2024 People's Choice Awards in a Sexy Red Gown: See Her Look

During the ceremony, the 'Anyone But You' actress will take the stage to present one of the night's most coveted awards

Monica Schipper/Getty Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Sydney Sweeney's style streak is officially red-hot!

The star, 26, arrived at the 2024 People's Choice Awards dazzling from every angle in a sleek Mônot dress in the "it" color of the season. Sweeney kept her glam on point with an effortless blowout and smoky eyes.

Sweeney is set to present during the ceremony. Additionally, she's in the running for comedy movie star of the year for her role in Anyone But You.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Earlier this week, the star dazzled at the Madame Web Los Angeles premiere, where she stepped out in a custom Oscar de la Renta strapless corset gown.

The bodice of Sweeney’s dramatic look featured an intricate "web" design woven into the structured top, which was accentuated by a nude underlay.

Sweeney stayed on theme with a black manicure, and she finished the look with an array of elegant silver rings on both hands.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty US actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the premiere of Sony's "Madame Web" in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2024

Back in December, Sweeney was also in the headlines for her rep carpet look at the NYC premiere of her movie Anyone But You.

The actress turned heads in a Miu Miu embellished sheath gown. Sweeney's gown included rows of crystals dangling down and across the dress' entire translucent nude fabric.

John Lamparski/WireImage

The chic look was paired with Fred Leighton onyx and diamond pendant platinum earrings, a platinum twin old European cut diamond ring and a platinum oval rose cut diamond ring. She also accessorized the look with a black belt at her waist.

The look was completed with a soft glam makeup look that featured nude lipgloss, light nude shimmery eye shadow and a loose bun.

Read the original article on People.