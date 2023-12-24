Sydney Sweeney Brushes Off Claims She Was 'Objectified' In Rolling Stones' Music Video

Sydney Sweeney declared that she “felt hot” in The Rolling Stones’ “Angry” music video as she dismissed critics who argued that she was “objectified” in the clip.

The “Anyone But You” star, in a cover story for Glamour UK, revealed that she picked her own outfit “out of racks and racks of clothes” and “felt good about” her experience appearing in the video for the lead single off the band’s latest album “Hackney Diamonds.”

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” said Sweeney, who wears a black corset and star-filled cutout chaps while rocking out in the back seat of a convertible.

Her comments come after Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator Damon Albarntook issue with the Stones’ video in an interview with France’s Les Inrockuptibles magazine.

“I listened to their new song and watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards. And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There’s something completely disconnected,” he said.

Sweeney, who spoke about body positivity at other points in her interview with Glamour UK, said it was “cool and iconic” to star in the Stones’ video.

“I felt so good,” she said.

“All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

