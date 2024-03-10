Sydney Sweeney Brainstorming ‘Anyone But You 2’ Concepts For Sequel
Sydney Sweeney wants a rom-com sequel.
In a conversation with People, the actress said she’s working on concepts for Anyone But You 2.
“We’re dreaming up a bunch of different ideas,” Sweeney said of herself and costar Glen Powell. “We haven’t really solidified what we want to do yet. But we’re just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best.”
Anyone But You followed former college enemies who reunite years later for a destination wedding, where they pretend to be a couple and eventually fall in love.
The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, Sweeney spoke about the movie’s box office success, having earned more than $200 million worldwide. Sweeney told Fallon that there is “maybe, like, a high nine chance” of a sequel.
Anyone But You is currently available to purchase and stream online.
