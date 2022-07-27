Sydney Sweeney 'Always Wanted to Be a Young Mom,' Calls Out Hollywood 'Stigmas' on Actresses Who Want Kids

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about some of her aspirations beyond Hollywood.

"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," Sweeney, 24, told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light."

She continued, "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

And though Sweeney shared that her Sharp Objects costar Amy Adams, 47, previously advised her that it's possible to strike a balance between her career and personal life, Sweeney doesn't feel she has the luxury to slow down.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she acknowledged. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Sweeney continued, "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

This, in fact, is part of what led Sweeney to take on various brand deals. "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to," she added.

Even so, Sweeney's star is on the rise. She's gearing up to star in Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. She's also set to appear in National Anthem featuring Simon Rex and Eric Dane.

And earlier this month she received two Emmy Award nominations for her efforts on Euphoria and The White Lotus.

"I wasn't really expecting this," she recently told PEOPLE nominations day. "When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don't really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredible actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."

As for her personal life, PEOPLE confirmed in March that Sweeney was engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Davino. But THR noted in its new cover story that the actress "declines to comment on her relationship status and doesn't wear a ring to the interview."