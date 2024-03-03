Sydney Sweeney Addressed Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors During Her 'SNL' Debut

Sweeney is engaged to film producer Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney took her Saturday Night Live hosting debut as an opportunity to set the record straight about those Glen Powell romance rumors — once and for all.

During her opening monologue, the 26-year-old actress poked fun at the internet gossip while addressing the "craziest rumor" she's read about herself: She had an affair with her co-star Powell during the filming of Anyone But You. "That's obviously not true," Sweeney said. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."



"He even came here tonight to support me," she added, before asking producers, "Can we cut to him?" The camera then showed the face of Powell sitting in the audience. Laughing it off, Sweeney then explained, "Yeah, no, that's not my fiancé. He's in my dressing room!"



All jokes aside, Sweeney's actual fiancé is film producer Jonathan Davino, whom she has been linked to since 2018. Rumors that Sweeney and Powell were more than just friends began to swirl in spring 2023 after photos of them were leaked from the Anyone But You set in Australia. Powell's subsequent breakup with Gigi Paris and cuddly photos with Sweeney at CinemaCon a few months later only added more fuel to the fire.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell previously explained of the alleged affair during an interview with Men's Health back in November. "But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

As for Sweeney, she wasn't bothered by the rumors. "It's a rom-com. That's what people want!” she told Variety. “Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.” She continued, “He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.' [Audiences] want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em."

