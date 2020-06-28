Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The two milestone drivers were locked in combat for much of the 32-lap race, Whincup getting a fast start from pole before being reeled in by Percat as the first stint wore on.

There was only a few tenths between them when Percat made his mandatory stop on Lap 14, taking four tyres on his Brad Jones Racing Holden.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Whincup pitted a lap later to cover the undercut, Triple Eight opting to fit his car with just two new tyres on the right-hand side.

That gave Whincup a couple of seconds breathing room, but it didn't last long. With the better tyre condition Percat was quickly on Whincup's bumper, before executing a smart move at Turn 4 on Lap 22 to snatch the lead.

From there Percat charged to a 3.1s victory, his first since Adelaide 2016 and BJR's first since Winton 2016.

"It’s amazing. I can’t thank Brad [Jones] and the whole team enough," said Percat. 

"Obviously Brad can’t be here – first thing, thank you Brad for having the faith in me. 

"It’s taken a few more years than I would have wanted but BJR, [engineer Andrew Edwards], everyone did a mega job and the Dunlop Super Dealer car is hooked up. 

"Obviously as soon as we were in a good position we just threw everything at it because [we wanted to] live for now and see how we go in Race 3."

Scott McLaughlin finished third after a thrilling four-way battle with Chaz Mostert, David Reynolds and Cam Waters in the closing stages.

Having dropped back through the field on older tyres early in the race, McLaughlin managed to claw his way onto the back of a battle between the other three. 

It wasn't until the final few laps that McLaughlin managed to work his way through, better tyre condition when it counted helping him pull three seconds over Mostert by the finish.

Reynolds finished fifth, with Waters slipping from third mid-race to sixth by the finish. The Tickford driver was almost overhauled by Shane van Gisbergen too, the Kiwi having dropped like a stone on poor tyres in the first stint, from third to 10th, before having better rubber for the run home.

Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Top 10.
Race 2 results:

1

Australia
Australia

Nick Percat

Holden Commodore ZB

 

2

Australia
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

3.181

3

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Ford Mustang GT

16.446

4

Australia
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Holden Commodore ZB

19.768

5

Australia
Australia

David Reynolds

Holden Commodore ZB

21.962

6

Australia
Australia

Cameron Waters

Ford Mustang GT

23.046

7

New Zealand
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

23.502

8

Australia
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Holden Commodore ZB

24.372

9

Australia
Australia

James Courtney

Ford Mustang GT

28.983

10

New Zealand
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Ford Mustang GT

33.569

11

Australia
Australia

Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

37.595

12

Australia
Australia

Anton De Pasquale

Holden Commodore ZB

38.526

13

Australia
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Ford Mustang GT

39.181

14

Australia
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Ford Mustang GT

39.361

15

New Zealand
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Ford Mustang GT

43.011

16

Australia
Australia

Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

49.857

17

Australia
Australia

Alex Davison

Holden Commodore ZB

53.312

18

Australia
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Holden Commodore ZB

54.059

19

Australia
Australia

Rick Kelly

Ford Mustang GT

56.801

20

Australia
Australia

Bryce Fullwood

Holden Commodore ZB

57.581

21

Australia
Australia

Garry Jacobson

Holden Commodore ZB

1'00.121

22

New Zealand
New Zealand

Chris Pither

Holden Commodore ZB

1'05.837

23

Australia
Australia

Jack Smith

Holden Commodore ZB

1'13.796

24

Australia
Australia

Jake Kostecki

Holden Commodore ZB

1 lap

View full results

What to Read Next