Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win
The two milestone drivers were locked in combat for much of the 32-lap race, Whincup getting a fast start from pole before being reeled in by Percat as the first stint wore on.
There was only a few tenths between them when Percat made his mandatory stop on Lap 14, taking four tyres on his Brad Jones Racing Holden.
Whincup pitted a lap later to cover the undercut, Triple Eight opting to fit his car with just two new tyres on the right-hand side.
That gave Whincup a couple of seconds breathing room, but it didn't last long. With the better tyre condition Percat was quickly on Whincup's bumper, before executing a smart move at Turn 4 on Lap 22 to snatch the lead.
From there Percat charged to a 3.1s victory, his first since Adelaide 2016 and BJR's first since Winton 2016.
"It’s amazing. I can’t thank Brad [Jones] and the whole team enough," said Percat.
"Obviously Brad can’t be here – first thing, thank you Brad for having the faith in me.
"It’s taken a few more years than I would have wanted but BJR, [engineer Andrew Edwards], everyone did a mega job and the Dunlop Super Dealer car is hooked up.
"Obviously as soon as we were in a good position we just threw everything at it because [we wanted to] live for now and see how we go in Race 3."
Scott McLaughlin finished third after a thrilling four-way battle with Chaz Mostert, David Reynolds and Cam Waters in the closing stages.
Having dropped back through the field on older tyres early in the race, McLaughlin managed to claw his way onto the back of a battle between the other three.
It wasn't until the final few laps that McLaughlin managed to work his way through, better tyre condition when it counted helping him pull three seconds over Mostert by the finish.
Reynolds finished fifth, with Waters slipping from third mid-race to sixth by the finish. The Tickford driver was almost overhauled by Shane van Gisbergen too, the Kiwi having dropped like a stone on poor tyres in the first stint, from third to 10th, before having better rubber for the run home.
Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Top 10.
Race 2 results:
1
Holden Commodore ZB
2
Holden Commodore ZB
3.181
3
Ford Mustang GT
16.446
4
Holden Commodore ZB
19.768
5
Holden Commodore ZB
21.962
6
Ford Mustang GT
23.046
7
Holden Commodore ZB
23.502
8
Holden Commodore ZB
24.372
9
Ford Mustang GT
28.983
10
Ford Mustang GT
33.569
11
Holden Commodore ZB
37.595
12
Holden Commodore ZB
38.526
13
Ford Mustang GT
39.181
14
Ford Mustang GT
39.361
15
Ford Mustang GT
43.011
16
Holden Commodore ZB
49.857
17
Holden Commodore ZB
53.312
18
Holden Commodore ZB
54.059
19
Ford Mustang GT
56.801
20
Holden Commodore ZB
57.581
21
Holden Commodore ZB
1'00.121
22
Holden Commodore ZB
1'05.837
23
Holden Commodore ZB
1'13.796
24
Holden Commodore ZB
1 lap