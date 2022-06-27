Sydney Smile Makeover Before and After Transformation by Mona Vale Dental

Sydney, New South Wales, June 27, 2022

Dr Alistair Graham, Principal Dentist at Mona Vale Dental, has noticed any people hide their smiles because they’re self-conscious about cosmetic imperfections and are scared to invest money on a dental procedure they might regret.

A new treatment that provides an accurate digital preview of what your new smile will look like is now available. The cutting-edge technology that allows patients to preview their smile before committing to any treatment has changed cosmetic dentistry. Greg, a small business owner from the Northern Beaches recently underwent this new dental treatment.

Greg is the founder of a security blind business, where he interacts with customers every day. When Greg started to realise he didn’t want people to see his flawed teeth as he worried about how he’d be perceived, he decided to contact Mona Vale Dental.

“I’ve got chipped and crooked teeth that to me, are not the right colour. I feel conscious about my teeth when I see my customers,” Greg said.

“I want to present well and show that everything I do and touch is a good product and I worry about my teeth not being that product,” Greg continues.

Dr Alistair Graham from Mona Vale Dental created a design that Greg was able to preview and adjust to his preferences - before getting the treatment that restored his confidence.

“The first impressions were incredible. I feel a lot happier now out in public, just smiling without worrying about people looking at my teeth,” said Greg, discussing the big reveal of his new smile.

Digital Smile Design (DSD) uses advanced digital and 3D technology to perform high-quality treatments that patients feel good about. Patients receive a new, functional smile that looks completely natural because it is tailored to suit their facial dimensions and personality.

The treatment works starting with the latest digital instruments, which are used to diagnose the problem. The dentist can then inspect areas that aren’t easily accessed by traditional X-rays.

After the diagnosis, the patient's exact facial dimensions and expressions are captured with high resolution photographs and videos. Using this data, dentists create a design that’s balanced with facial proportions to look unique to each person.

The next step is to create a 3D mock-up of the proposed smile, which is placed over teeth to create a realistic preview. The patient can take home photos and videos of the mock-up, to get feedback from their loved ones.

What makes digital smile design unique, is the patient is not completely happy with the results, the design can be perfected with the patient’s feedback.

Finally, a treatment plan is created around the approved design. Dentists physically replicate the exact smile their patient desires, but only after they get approval to go ahead from the patient. This allows the patient to co-design their smile with their dentist, and there’s no obligation for patients to commit to the procedure.

Accredited clinics around the world offer Digital Smile Design services. Not any clinic can do this, as extensive training is required for this specialised field of cosmetic dentistry. In Australia, Dr Alistair Graham is qualified to use Digital Smile Design for both surgical and restorative treatments.

People from the Northern Beaches and surrounding areas seek out the award-winning Mona Vale Dental team for treatments they won’t regret. The team can be contacted on (02) 9997 1100.



