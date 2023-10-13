Sydney police plan to use ‘extraordinary’ powers to search pro-Palestinian protesters and demand ID

Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

New South Wales police plan to use “extraordinary powers” to search protesters without reason and arrest and charge people who refuse to identify themselves at Sunday’s planned pro-Palestinian rally.

The acting commissioner, David Hudson, said he believed the threshold for using the powers introduced after the 2005 Cronulla riots had been met and he would seek to have them enabled before the rally in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

The decision rests with an assistant commissioner or higher-ranked officer.

“These powers are extraordinary – these powers are seldom used,” Hudson said on Friday. “I expect to know by tomorrow whether these powers will be available to us.”

Hudson urged people against attending the planned protest and warned against a repeat of Monday night’s march in which some people chanted antisemitic slurs and let off flares on the steps of the Opera House.

He said the force was getting legal advice over its ability to use the powers, which included provisions to lock the city down.

“Just because they’re available, does not necessarily mean they have to be used and we will not use the full extent of the powers which can lock the city down,” he said.

“We intend to search people that we believe are likely to protest or have shown an interest in protesting, based on the fact that weapons and flares, the experiences of Monday night. We will also be demanding they provide us with their identity. So that they cannot disguise themselves in the crowd … without fear of retribution.”

The powers have been used “intermittently” since the Cronulla riots almost two decades ago.

Hudson said the protest planned for Sunday was “unauthorised” but it would not be against the law to attend.

“It’s not illegal for 100 or 1,000 people or whoever show up on Sunday to meet in Hyde Park,” he said. “It’s the behaviour that they engage in following that, that is of concern to us.”

Police launched Operation Shield on Wednesday to oversee the police response to the situation in NSW amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza crisis and in response to the chaotic protest on Monday.

The operation head, assistant commissioner Mal Lanyon, said police were working to identify people who may have broken the law at Monday night’s protest.

“We will put those people before the court,” he said on Friday. “It is a warning for anyone to attend the protest on Sunday and commit an offence, we will take action.”

Human rights and legal experts have condemned the NSW government’s “escalating” and “disproportionate” rhetoric and response to pro-Palestinian protesters.

A rally co-organiser, Amal Naser, said the powers being considered by the police were an “absolutely draconian” overreach and a “huge violation of democracy”.

“What we have seen in the past week in NSW is a draconian attack on our right to demonstrate in solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are currently facing a genocide in Gaza,” Naser said on Friday.

Naser encouraged people to attend Hyde Park for a “peaceful gathering”.

“There are inherent risks at any protest action, but we’re going to do everything that we can keep our community safe,” she said.

Her co-organiser, Fahad Ali, said the organisers would ensure Sunday’s event was free from the violence that unfolded at the protest on Monday.

“I think we can guarantee that there won’t be a repeat of this,” he said.

“And the way we have guaranteed this is by making very clear statements about what we expect and what we can do. And we’ve made those condemnations of racism.”

Sunday’s gathering was initially planned as a march through the city before police rejected the group’s application on the grounds it was submitted with less than a week’s notice.

On Friday the group was considering mounting legal action in the supreme court in an attempt to block the police from using the extraordinary stop-and-search and identification powers before Sunday’s event.

The group’s legal adviser, Stephen Blanks from the NSW Council for Civil Liberties, said police could only lawfully use the powers if there was a “threat of large scale public disorder”.

“There is no threat of public disorder based on anything that the organisers of this event have said,” he told Guardian Australia.

Hudson on Friday said he respected the right to protest but insisted that the pro-Palestinian group had already breached their responsibilities to do so peacefully.

“People do have a right to protest, but there are responsibilities that come with it, and that’s [to do so] in a peaceful manner which is not the behaviour we saw on Monday,” he said. “I don’t think anyone could be tolerant of what we saw on Monday night.”

The police minister, Yasmin Catley, warned late on Thursday that the rally was not authorised and “strongly encourage[d]” people not to go.

“If a protest march goes ahead on the streets of Sydney, people will not be protected from certain offences,” she said.

“If people plan on attending and they want to cause fear, harm, or commit criminal offences, they could face arrest. Police commanders on the ground will be taking this incredibly seriously.”

The acting commissioner on Friday said police would provide a report to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission – the force’s oversight body – if the extraordinary powers were enacted, so their use could be reviewed.