Sydney Mines man charged with 2nd-degree murder
A 36-year-old Sydney Mines, N.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man Thursday.
In a news release issued Saturday, Cape Breton Regional Police said they were called to a home around 4 p.m. AT Thursday after a fight between two men who knew each other.
The release said the home was on Main Street, but did not specify in what community.
Paramedics took a 40-year-old man with serious injuries to hospital. He was later declared dead.
Besides the murder charge, Richard Troy Boutilier faces a charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused will appear in Sydney provincial court on Sept. 16.
