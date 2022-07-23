Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own world record in 400 metre hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States celebrates after winning gold and setting a new world record in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World - (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Sydney McLaughlin produced one of the most astonishing athletics feats of all time on Friday night, when she destroyed her own 400 metres hurdles world record by an enormous 0.73 seconds to win the world title.

One of the greatest prodigies the sport has ever seen, McLaughlin set world age-group bests every year from 14 to 19 in an unparalleled junior career. The American has since won the Olympic title and set three world records, but nothing compared to her fourth world record on Friday night, which saw her obliterate her rivals to triumph in 50.68sec.

To put that into context, it was a time that no British 400m runner has achieved this year and would have been good enough not to finish last in the world 400m final that was run 35 minutes earlier. What other athletes do on the flat, she can do better with 10 hurdles in her way.

America’s Dalilah Muhammad and Holland’s Femke Bol, the second and third-fastest athletes in history respectively, were made to look like club runners behind her. Bol took silver in 52.27sec, with Muhammad clocking 53.13sec for bronze.

So much of an outlier has she become that McLaughlin, 22, revealed she may even have to switch event in the future after setting the first world record of these World Championships.

“Me and Bobby [Kersee, her coach] are going to go back after the season, decide if this [400m hurdles] is still an event I even want to do, or if we’re going to find something else because I think we’ve accomplished so much in it,” said McLaughlin.

“It could be [the flat 400m]. Anything is possible. Bobby will let me know. I follow what he says.”

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 22: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States crosses the finish line to win gold and set a new world record in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) - Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Of her incredible time, McLaughlin said: “We thought we’d be able to go a little bit faster. But we’re super grateful. Anything under 51 was a win for us.”

She added: “I think there’s always more to improve upon. There’s always more than can be shaven off, for sure. There’s no such thing as a perfect race, but I don’t think that was a super-clean race.”

On the podium, McLaughlin was presented with a world record bonus cheque for $100,000 (£83,000) by World Athletics president Seb Coe. “It’s the best $100,000 I’ve spent all day,” he joked.

Looking to put their Olympic heartache behind them, the British men’s 4x100m team secured their place in Saturday’s final, although there will be some concern over their podium credentials after only advancing seventh fastest from the semi-finals.

Britain were stripped of their Olympic silver from Tokyo when CJ Ujah failed a drugs test after the race. Without any individual sprint finalists from these World Championships in their line-up, the quartet of Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod finished behind the Americans in their semi-final in 38.49sec.

“That was alright - not as fast as we would have wanted but it’s qualifying and we’ve done it so that’s all we can ask for at this stage,” said Gemili. “We can look back at where we can improve and step it up to another level tomorrow.”

Silver medalists at the last two World Championships, Britain’s female sprinters showed they are on track to make the podium again, advancing second-fastest to the final in 41.99sec, despite resting Dina Asher-Smith.

“It’s nice that we have such a strong team,” said Asha Philip, who led off to Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita. “The level of sprinting in the UK keeps rising and that is what we need. We are not here to play, we are contenders and we have great confidence.”