Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Bounds Ahead in 400-Meter Hurdle to Break Her Own World Record and Win Gold | Video

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pulled double duty at the Olympics in the 400-meter hurdle – winning gold and breaking her own world record.

On Thursday, McLaughlin-Levrone defended the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdle she won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. She also outpaced her own world record she initially beat back in June once again during the race.

The olympian initially set the world record for the event at the Tokyo Games before beating it in June with a time of 50.65 seconds. Her time during the Paris Games improved on that – setting her new pace and world record at 50.37 seconds.

McLaughlin-Levrone was joined on the podium by her teammate Anna Cockrell and Netherlands athlete Femke Bol, who placed as silver and bronze, respectively. Cockrell ran in a time of 51.87 seconds and Bol in 52.15 seconds.

This marks the third gold medal in McLaughlin-Levrone’s collection. Alongside her pair for the 400-meter hurdle, she also earned one for the 4×400-meter relay in Tokyo.

And the athlete’s time at the Paris Olympics aren’t over yet. McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to compete in the 4×400-meter relay later this week. It would offer her a chance to defend her other Tokyo Games gold medal much like she did Thursday.

