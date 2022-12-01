Sydney live site for crucial Socceroos World Cup match against Argentina to be named imminently

Caitlin Cassidy and Tamsin Rose
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The New South Wales government is expected to announce the location of a live site in the Sydney CBD for the Socceroos crucial World Cup round of 16 game on Sunday, after the premier’s first suggested location, the Opera House, was deemed unavailable.

The NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, promised on Thursday to set up an “awesome” live viewing site following jubilant scenes of fans in Melbourne’s Federation Square celebrating the squad’s win over Denmark on Thursday morning.

He said the government was looking only at “the best” spots for the upcoming match against Argentina, to take place on Sunday at 6am AEDT.

Speaking at a press conference in North Sydney, Perrottet said while the venue was yet to be confirmed, it would be the “best” site in the country, flagging the Sydney Opera House as the “key location”.

Related: ‘Now these guys are heroes’: Socceroos bound into last-16 date with Argentina

“We’re going to have a great live site,” he said. “It’s going to be the best in the country because this is the best city in the world, so it’s going to be awesome.”

But a spokesperson for the Opera House said the forecourt was already booked for its December season and it wouldn’t be something the centre would be able to facilitate.

When asked why Sydney did not yet have a site and hadn’t had one in place for the first three qualifier games, the premier said: “I don’t know.”

“But what I can say is what’s important is that we’ve made the round of 16,” he said.

“It’s a phenomenal result for Australian soccer, the inspiration that will provide young boys and girls right across NSW is going to be phenomenal and I want everybody in the city and across the state to come out and enjoy the game and we’ll be doing everything we can to do that.”

A government spokesperson later said an announcement on the site would be forthcoming.

A spokesperson for the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney said the Domain would also be unavailable due to a planned event on Saturday evening.

NSW pubs and clubs were able to stay open until 5am to screen the final in Sydney, but although hundreds took to the CBD’s George Street in an impromptu celebration, no formal public site was established for fans to watch the match.

The NSW opposition leader, Chris Minns, questioned why Sydney was not prepared with a major live viewing site like Melbourne’s Federation Square and called for the government to act immediately.

Thousands of diehard fans descended on the CBD site from late Wednesday evening in full green and gold to cheer on the Socceroos.

Related: Two minutes of chaos that fired Socceroos into World Cup final 16

“We should have had an opportunity to come together to watch this game together,” Minns said.

“There are many opportunities to have a live site in Sydney, whether it’s Martin Place or somewhere else in the communal spaces in the CBD.”

He also flagged western Sydney where “many [fans] are located”.

The city of Canterbury-Bankstown opened Beaman and Playford Park to the public for the Socceroos v Tunisia match last Saturday and a spokesperson said they would do so again on Sunday.

Other capital cities around the country have moved to established live hubs for fans after Australia’s shock 1-0 victory to Denmark.

Brisbane’s lord mayor, Adrian Schrinner, said the city council was “talking to the broadcaster” about showing the Socceroos last-16 match against Argentina live in King George Square and the Queen Street Mall.

Brisbane football fan James Price, who sits with “the Den” – the active supporters of the Brisbane Roar – at every match, said Brisbane had dabbled with live screenings of big football matches before without attracting much participation.

“But I think there’s just a different wave and generation of support now who are keen to do it,” he said.

“Everyone’s been watching what’s going on down in Melbourne and we’re keen to have something similar here in Brisbane. I think this could be the perfect time to give this a go and show that Brisbane people are just as mad and keen as people in Melbourne.”

The South Australian premier, Peter Malinaukas, said a live site would be established at a plaza at the Adelaide Oval, complete with two large screens.

– Joe Hinchcliffe contributed to this report

