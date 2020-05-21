Sydney: Car driven into Muslim clothing shop and at least 12 injured

A car has crashed into a Muslim clothing shop in Sydney, leaving at 12 people injured.

Local emergency services said 11 pedestrians and the male driver were being treated at scene of Hijab House in Greenacre, on the corner of Waterloo and Boronia roads.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Thursday. Footage circulating online shows the car revving its engine at a set of traffic lights before accelerating and crashing into the store.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

#BREAKING: There's a major emergency unfolding at Greenacre, after a car ploughed straight into a shop with dozens of people inside. @hansinclair9 #9News pic.twitter.com/EXe9SD0FIS — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 21, 2020

Australian media reports said a number of victims had been carried out of the store on a stretcher amid chaotic scenes, with paramedics working to retrieve and treat those harmed in the shop.

Riot police have also reportedly been called in to the scene.

More follows…