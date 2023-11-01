Sydney boy, 10, dies after being trapped under lift at school for children with disability
A 10-year-old boy has died at a school for children with disability on Sydney’s upper north shore after becoming trapped under a lift.
NSW police said emergency services were called to St Lucy’s School for students with disabilities in Wahroonga at about 2pm on Wednesday after reports a child was trapped.
Officers attached to Kuring-Gai police area command arrived to find the child trapped under a lift, police said.
Fire and Rescue NSW attempted to remove the boy, but he died at the scene.
Police have established a crime scene and a recovery operation is continuing.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
