Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 29

Sydbank A/S
·2 min read
Sydbank A/S
Sydbank A/S

        











Company Announcement No 34/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





25 July 2022

 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 29
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 

Number of shares

VWAP

Gross value (DKK)

Accumulated, most recent
announcement



899,000

 



206,268,540.00

18 July 2022
19 July 2022
20 July 2022
21 July 2022
22 July 2022

12,000
12,000
11,000
11,000
11,000

212.01
214.92
215.16
217.71
218.19

2,544,120.00
2,579,040.00
2,366,760.00
2,394,810.00
2,400,090.00

Total over week 29

57,000

 

12,284,820.00

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme



956,000

 



218,553,360.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 956,500 own shares, equal to 1.63% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


