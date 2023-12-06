Sycamore Gap tree shows signs of life

The National Trust hopes half of the cuttings will be viable - BEC HUGHES/NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES

The Sycamore Gap tree could live on after the National Trust reported signs of life from cuttings.

Rare plant specialists have been working to propagate material taken from the site, after the tree was cut down in an act of vandalism in late September.

Despite it being the wrong time of year for plants to grow from seeds and cuttings, the National Trust said it was seeing early positive signs.

Andy Jasper, director of gardens and Parklands at the National Trust, said: “After discovering the felled tree, our teams were quickly on the scene to collect material that would enable us to propagate from the tree.

“Over the next year, we’ll be doing all we can to nurture the seeds and cuttings, in the hope that some will grow into strong, sturdy saplings – providing a new future for this much-loved tree.”

‘Let nature do its thing’

The team is hopeful that a third of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable, enabling them to grow new descendants from the tree in the future.

The new trees are expected to be planted around Northumberland, but not at the Sycamore Gap, because the site is protected and the terrain too difficult to allow them to grow.

The National Trust also hopes for new growth from the trunk of the Sycamore Gap, but will not know for at least three years whether it will be possible.

Mr Jasper said: “As with many things in landscape restoration, we need to be patient and take the time to let nature do its thing.”

The fate of the majority of the trunk is still under discussion, with options including a memorial bench or sculpture telling the history of the site.

A final decision on the future of the site will be made following a public consultation.

The tree was felled in an act of vandalism in September this year - GANNET77/iSTOCKPHOTO

No clear explanation for the felling of the tree has emerged since it was cut down overnight on Sept 28. A man in his 60s and two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on bail, according to Northumberland Police.

The National Trust said it had seen an unprecedented public response to the felling, and was now working to develop a “fitting tribute to ensure the legacy of the Sycamore Gap tree lives on”.

It encouraged those moved by the story of the tree to consider donating to its Plant a Tree fund.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the site said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the many commemorative ideas we’ve received since the tree was felled.

“The creativity and thought behind some of these ideas has been inspiring and is an indication of just how important this tree was for so many people.”

