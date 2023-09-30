Sycamore Gap – news: Man in his sixties arrested in connection with felling of tree after teen released on bail

A man in his sixties has been arrested in connection with the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree after a teenager was released on bail.

Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards. It has become one of the most photographed trees in the UK.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.”

Friday 29 September 2023 20:07 , Eleanor Noyce

A man in his 60s has been arrested by officers investigating the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland, Northumbria Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: "The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

‘If anything demonstrates the state of society nowadays it is this’

Friday 29 September 2023 21:15 , Eleanor Noyce

“I almost cried when I saw the picture of this iconic tree cruelly cut down. The attached picture was taken 3 years ago”, reader Ian Paton told The Independent.

“People came from miles around. A stunningly beautiful national monument, nothing less.

“Sadly if anything demonstrates the state of society nowadays it is this. My heart breaks.

(Ian Paton)

Tree ‘won’t ever be as good of a tree as it was’, says gardener

Friday 29 September 2023 20:49 , Eleanor Noyce

Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, has said the Sycamore Gap tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.

He said: “It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.

“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.

“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”

(PA)

Nature expert calls for ‘sycamore gap forest’ to replace felled tree at Hadrian’s Wall

Friday 29 September 2023 19:45 , Eleanor Noyce

A nature expert has called for a “Sycamore Gap forest” to replace the felled tree at Hadrian’s Wall.

The tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was felled overnight on Thursday in what police believe was an act of vandalism.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Watch:

National Trust: Sycamore Gap tree was ‘very loved and special to many people for many reasons’

Friday 29 September 2023 19:15 , Eleanor Noyce

The National Trust has thanked the public for sharing their messages of sympathy following the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has shared their messages of sympathy and offered their support since we shared the news about the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. It is clear the tree was very loved and special to many people for many reasons”, the organisation wrote on X.

“Our ranger team have been on site today to collect seeds and cuttings from the tree, and we will be working with N’Land National Park, other partners and the local community to consider plans for the site and the tree in the future.

“We are currently focussed on making the site safe and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news. We ask that people keep away from the site at the current time while we fully assess the fallen tree and carry out the necessary work to ensure it is safe.”

We'd like to thank everyone who has shared their messages of sympathy and offered their support since we shared the news about the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. It is clear the tree was very loved and special to many people for many reasons. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/omHED7nkNS — National Trust in the North (@NT_TheNorth) September 29, 2023

The Sycamore Gap Tree in pictures as nature lovers ‘shocked and saddened’ by felling

Friday 29 September 2023 18:43 , Eleanor Noyce

A tourist attraction, a film location and a symbol of hope - the felled Sycamore Gap tree was many things to many people.

The 300-year-old natural beauty was one of the most photographed trees in the country and an iconic sight next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland. However, this week it was felled prompting an outpouring of anger and sorrow, from campaigners and the public alike.

It is not clear what happened yet, and a 16-year-old arrested as part of the investigation has now been released on bail. But the outrage over the tree toppling is still palpable.

The Sycamore Gap tree that stood tall for 300 years - in pictures

Sycamore Gap: ‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does’, say experts

Friday 29 September 2023 18:10 , Eleanor Noyce

“Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does,” is the devastating verdict of experts on the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in the aftermath of its destruction.

With police believing it to be a deliberate act of vandalism, the chopping down of the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation on Thursday after the majestic Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, was cut down overnight. The force arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident but has since released him on bail.

Tara Cobham reports:

Sycamore Gap: ‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does’

Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?

Friday 29 September 2023 17:49 , Eleanor Noyce

Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.

In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

However, all hope is not lost, according to Andrew Poad of the National Trust, who pointed to the health of the ancient Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, as giving reason to believe the tree could regrow.

Tara Cobham reports:

Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?

Hand-painted stones reveal touching messages left at stump of Sycamore Gap tree

Friday 29 September 2023 17:21 , Eleanor Noyce

Members of the public have left stones carrying messages at the site where the famous Sycamore Gap tree once stood.

Images show hand-painted stones strewn by the stump of the tree, one which reads “miss you, mum.”

The tree appeared in Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves and was part of the landscape for 200 years.

The National Trust confirmed that the tree had been cut down overnight and according to Northumbria Police, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.

(EPA)

(EPA)

LBC host argues felling of Sycamore Gap tree represents the ‘cultural glue’ being ‘splintered'

Friday 29 September 2023 17:07 , Eleanor Noyce

Taking a call from Sam, who labelled discourse about the tree’s felling a “distraction” from important global issues, LBC host Tom Swarbrick argued that this moment represents the “cultural glue” being “splintered.”

“The way people are speaking about it, it’s crazy. It’s like someone has died”, the caller argued.

“It’s a tree at the end of the day, and it seems like…it does feel like a distraction, like something else is being covered up with this story.”

“Of course, there are myriad different things going on in the world. There are whole legions of things happening elsewhere”, Mr Swarbrick replied.

“I’ve chosen to talk about this tree because I think people are genuinely frustrated, angry and upset about what has happened to this tree. I think that general anger and upset is not just about the tree…I think it’s something else.

“I think it is…the cultural glue that is being splintered. The erosion of a collective feeling.

“I think people look around them in this day and age and I think they believe that people around them have a limited understanding of anything other than themselves.”

"There's a lot more things going on than this tree..." @TomSwarbrick1 hears from caller Sam, who believes too much focus is directed towards the Sycamore Gap tree, labelling it a 'distraction' from more important global issues. pic.twitter.com/Jd0iE7x6rB — LBC (@LBC) September 29, 2023

Local pub manager aiming to create a lasting memorial for ‘symbolic’ tree

Friday 29 September 2023 16:43 , Eleanor Noyce

The manager of a pub a short distance from the famous Sycamore Gap tree has spoken of creating a lasting memorial. The money raised will help to support future projects in the locality, as well as work executed by Northumberland National Park & National Trust.

“It’s quite a popular place for people to propose and for wedding photographs”, Steve Blair, who runs the Twice Brewed Inn, told the BBC.

“It’s so symbolic, you see people sitting on the bankside viewing the tree for hours at a time.”

(PA)

‘It’s a perfect composition - that tree sitting between those hills and the wall’ says child actor who starred in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Friday 29 September 2023 16:37 , Eleanor Noyce

The child actor who played Wulf in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Kevin Costner’s blockbuster that featured the famous Sycamore Gap tree, has spoken of his fond memories of filming at the now-famous landmark.

“It was very sad to hear that the tree had been felled”, Daniel Newman told MailOnline.

“It’s a perfect composition - that tree sitting between those hills and the wall. It was beautiful and perfect as an image alone without the movie to bring it to world attention.

“It looks amazing in the many ways it’s been shown under stars, in silhouette and twilight - of course for so many it’s the Robin Hood movie that brought it to their attention.

“I fondly remember filming Robin Hood there. It was the first day of filming of what would be a magical experience that shaped my life for a long time.”

(PA)

Newcastle United manager: ‘It’s such a beautiful thing, so very sad'

Friday 29 September 2023 16:18 , Eleanor Noyce

The manager of Premier League club Newcastle United has spoken of his sadness at the demise of the Sycamore Gap tree.

“Really saddened by it really. I don’t know quite how to describe it but when I heard the news I was just so disappointed that an act can ruin something that’s there for the pleasure of everybody”, Eddie Howe told BBC Sport.

“It’s such a beautiful thing, so very sad.”

🗣 "Really saddened by it."



Eddie Howe has expressed his disappointment at the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree 🌳#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/qhBYXTn2xu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 29, 2023

Green Party peer Natalie Bennett: ‘Last survivor, gone'

Friday 29 September 2023 15:54 , Eleanor Noyce

Green Party peer Natalie Bennett has shared a tribute to the fallen Sycamore Gap’s tree.

“Last survivor, gone. A tragically apt metaphor for UK #StateofNature”, Ms Bennett shared via X.

“It’s worth noting that the butchered sycamore tree once stood among many others”.

Last survivor, gone. A tragically apt metaphor for UK #StateofNature.



"It's worth noting that the butchered sycamore tree once stood among many others".https://t.co/52MsMO64nH — Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) September 29, 2023

In pictures: Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police probe Sycamore Gap tree

Friday 29 September 2023 15:38 , Eleanor Noyce

On Friday, a police presence was still at the site of the fallen Sycamore Gap tree, with forensics officers taking measurements and samples from the remains and photographing the area.

One was heard saying: “In 31 years of forensics I’ve never examined a tree.”

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

MP pays tribute to ‘senseless destruction’ of ‘iconic and beautiful natural landmark’

Friday 29 September 2023 15:16 , Eleanor Noyce

Sharon Hodgson, Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, described the deliberate felling of the Sycamore Gap tree as “senseless destruction.”

“Heart-breaking news about the Sycamore Gap tree. A stunning piece of the North East’s imagery has been destroyed overnight.

“This senseless destruction of an iconic and beautiful natural landmark leaves me extremely sad. Why would anyone do such a thing?”

Heart-breaking news about the Sycamore Gap tree.



A stunning piece of the North East's imagery has been destroyed overnight.



This senseless destruction of an iconic and beautiful natural landmark leaves me extremely sad. Why would anyone do such a thing?https://t.co/ZHmYENOVZ3 — Sharon Hodgson MP (@SharonHodgsonMP) September 28, 2023

Author asks public to ‘rethink’ relationship with sycamore maple tree

Friday 29 September 2023 15:03 , Eleanor Noyce

An author has asked the public to “rethink” its relationship with the sycamore maple tree following the destruction of the Sycamore Gap.

“In the light of Sycamore Gap, is it time to rethink our relationship with the great sycamore maple, a species often maligned for perceived lack of biodiversity (a myth), its propensity to seed itself freely causing gardeners to curse its fecundity, and for being ‘non-native’”, Paul Wood, author of ‘London’s Street Trees’ and ‘London is a Forest’ wrote on X.

“This last point I find most dispiriting. It is unclear when sycamores were introduced from the near continent, but they have been here for a v long time, & are now a key component of our flora.

“It is true that they do not occur in ancient managed woodlands, but they do otherwise act like a native species and may be one of the saviours of our landscapes as other species, like ash, succumb to pathogens as our elms did within living memory.”

1/3 In the light of Sycamore Gap, is it time to rethink our relationship with the great sycamore maple, a species often maligned for perceived lack of biodiversity (a myth), it's propensity to seed itself freely causing gardeners to curse its fecundity, and for being 'non-native' pic.twitter.com/EAknNQ2SmM — Paul Wood 🌳 (@TheStreetTree) September 28, 2023

After 300 years of weather and two world wars, the Sycamore Gap tree could not survive the spite of a saw

Friday 29 September 2023 14:54 , Eleanor Noyce

In her latest exclusive poem, Frieda Hughes mourns the late, great tree at Hadrian’s Wall – and also muses on what it feels like to be a ‘fugitive’ in London, late at night.

300 years of weather, two world wars: the Sycamore Gap tree is gone | Frieda Hughes

Tree’s destruction ‘part of the broader war on nature'

Friday 29 September 2023 14:50 , Eleanor Noyce

Writer Robert Macfarlane has described the Sycamore Gap tree’s destruction as “part of the broader war on nature.”

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, Mr Macfarlane noted that the tree was savaged on the eve of the publication of the State of Nature report, which details the status of the UK’s wildlife.

“That report was disastrous – one in six species heading for possible extinction. Nature is under attack in these islands and has been for a long time”, he said.

“There’s a line by [the poet] WH Auden written 70 years ago. He says: ‘A culture is no better than its woods.’ Well, we have not looked after our woods well. This is part of the broader war on nature.

“It was a film star – it starred in Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. It was a tree that ashes were scattered under, marriages were made under, and it was a shelter for tired walkers.

“It stood in that gap in the wall, and it survived the winds that howl through that notch. It stood in a wall that was a symbol of repression really, but it flourished there. It was a landmark in the region.”

(PA)

Woman shares grief after scattering brother’s ashes at Sycamore Gap tree

Friday 29 September 2023 14:44 , Eleanor Noyce

A woman has shared her grief at the Sycamore Gap’s destruction, describing how she scattered her brother’s ashes beside the tree.

“I am grieving all over again. I scattered my brother’s ashes here”, she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“This was OUR place. This was a place in which I found calm and solace, my grounding and orientation.

“This place means EVERYTHING to me. This is more than upsetting right now.”

I am grieving all over again. I scattered my brother's ashes here. This was OUR place. This was a place in which I found calm and solace, my grounding and orientation. This place means EVERYTHING to me. This is more than upsetting right now. #Grief #Siblings #SuicideLoss pic.twitter.com/CpTr8UwQWS — Heather Moreno Sutherland (@HermanaMam) September 28, 2023

Visualising Sycamore Gap tree helped mother through traumatic birth experience

Friday 29 September 2023 14:31 , Eleanor Noyce

A mother has shared the heartwarming story of how the Sycamore Gap tree helped her through her fertility journey, noting that visualising it helped her through a traumatic birth experience.

“The iconic image of this tree featured in my fertility hypnotherapy sessions when I was asked to find a calm place. It was a place I visited often in visualisations that in turn saw me become pregnant naturally following many failed IVF treatments over nearly seven years”, one mother told The Independent.

“Then when pregnant with triplets, I faced a life-threatening birth, and as the medical staff prepared me to go under anaesthesia, a nurse told me to think of something calm.

“I closed my eyes thinking I was going to die as I was experiencing a huge haemorrhage, and it was this tree that I thought of. Apparently remaining calm is one of the things that helped to save my life because panic would have caused even further blood loss. I always thanked that tree for helping me to get pregnant and helping me to stay calm which helped save my life.”

The Sycamore Gap Tree in pictures as nature lovers ‘shocked and saddened’ by felling

Friday 29 September 2023 14:25 , Eleanor Noyce

A tourist attraction, a film location and a symbol of hope - the felled Sycamore Gap tree was many things to many people.

The 300-year-old natural beauty was one of the most photographed trees in the country and an iconic sight next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland. However, this week it was felled prompting an outpouring of anger and sorrow, from campaigners and the public alike.

It is not clear what happened yet, and a 16-year-old arrested as part of the investigation has now been released on bail. But the outrage over the tree toppling is still palpable.

The Sycamore Gap tree that stood tall for 300 years - in pictures

Archaeologist ‘sickened’ to hear of Sycamore Gap’s destruction

Friday 29 September 2023 14:22 , Eleanor Noyce

An archaeologist has said he is “sickened” to hear of Sycamore Gap’s destruction.

“I was sickened when I heard about the cutting down of the sycamore tree. I was an archaeologist on the team which excavated Milecastle 39 (Castle Nick) in 1985”, Paul Joslin told The Independent.

“A few of us would frequently sit and have lunch under the tree and then walk over and gaze down at Crag Lough. My heart soared while watching “Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves” as soon as I saw the tree in that scene.

“In 2021, I returned to Northumberland for a long overdue visit. My wife and I stayed in Bardon Mill, the village where I lived while working on the site.

“We then hiked along the wall to Castle Nick and the sycamore tree. I wanted my wife to experience a place which has always held a special meaning and fond memories for my life.

“I took the attached photo of the tree before we headed out. Even devoid of leaves (as it was taken in late November), the tree was majestic and full of life.”

(Paul Joslin)

Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?

Friday 29 September 2023 13:55 , Eleanor Noyce

Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.

In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

However, all hope is not lost, according to Andrew Poad of the National Trust, who pointed to the health of the ancient Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, as giving reason to believe the tree could regrow.

Tara Cobham reports:

Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?

Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’

Friday 29 September 2023 13:40 , Eleanor Noyce

The Hairy Bikers shared their fury at the apparent “vandalism” of the Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled overnight.

Si King, one half of the duo, said the culprit has “murdered a sentinel of time and elemental spirit of Northumberland”.

“I hope whoever has done that has a conscience,” King said, in a video shared on social media.

“I hope you feel really good about yourself for whatever warped reason you’ve done it... I’m beyond words.”

The iconic tree was seen lying next to Hadrian’s Wall on Thursday morning (28 September).

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the felling.

Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’

Crowdfunding page raises more than £1,700 for rejuvenation of Sycamore Gap

Friday 29 September 2023 13:25 , Eleanor Noyce

The news of the Sycamore Gap tree’s destruction was met with dismay and outrage by walkers’ groups on social media.

Walker Alison Hawkins, who was one of the first people to see the tree had been felled on Thursday morning, said: “It was a proper shock. It’s basically the iconic picture that everyone wants to see.”

An online crowdfunding page set up by Northumberland business Alncom for the “rejuvenation of Sycamore Gap” has raised more than £1,700, but the National Trust and National Park Authority have yet to confirm plans for the site.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We’re very grateful for all the offers of support we’ve received - from people in the North East and much further afield. It is clear this tree was special to many, many people.

“Currently, we are focused on making the site safe, and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news.

“We will be working with Northumberland National Park, other partners and the local community to consider plans for the site and the tree in the future, and we will inform people as soon as we know.”

(PA)

New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be the same again'

Friday 29 September 2023 13:20 , Eleanor Noyce

New shoots are expected to grow from the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree but it will never be the same again, experts have said.

National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast the stump was “healthy” and staff might be able to coppice the tree, a technique allowing new shoots to grow from the base of a trunk.

He said: “It’s a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump, it may well regrow a coppice from the stump, and if we could nurture that then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree.”

Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, said the tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.

“It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree”, he said.

“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.

“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”

Comment: The Sycamore Gap tree saw British history unfold

Friday 29 September 2023 12:44 , Sean O’Grady

I’m not quite sure why trees can have such a powerful hold on us, but it’s a remarkable, almost spiritual phenomenon. We sense they are living things – often venerable, always graceful, occasionally of stunning beauty.

The sycamore that stood by Hadrian’s Wall for three hundred years was chopped down in an apparent wanton – but surely premeditated – act of vandalism. As has been rightly observed, it was handsome enough to be a film star, and its performance in the 1991 version of the tale of Robin Hood was hardly wooden.

Seeing it lying there, stricken, helpless, slowing dying makes one irrationally depressed – it’s only a tree, you try to tell yourself. I’d never met the tree, after all. But, like many of us, it was a sad – even sickening – sight. To those who had some connection with it – a marriage, a scattering of ashes, a habitual resting stop – its loss is more akin to a bereavement. Many tears have been shed.

From George I to Charles III, the Sycamore Gap was part of our history | Sean O’Grady

Watch: GB News host says Sycamore Gap is ‘just a tree’

Friday 29 September 2023 12:00 , Tara Cobham

Black and white picture of majestic Sycamore Gap captures ‘dark mood'

Friday 29 September 2023 11:49 , Tara Cobham

A black and white picture of the majestic Sycamore Gap in 2022 has been shared with The Independent.

In the wake of the tree’s felling, photographer Michael Palmer said: “I think this pretty much captures my dark mood after yesterday's events.”

The majestic Sycamore Gap tree pictured in 2022 (Michael Palmer)

Tree ‘won’t ever be as good of a tree as it was’, says gardener

Friday 29 September 2023 11:15 , Tara Cobham

Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, has said the Sycamore Gap tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.

He said: “It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.

“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.

“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”

‘Incandescent’ Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

Friday 29 September 2023 11:00 , Tara Cobham

The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner said she is “incandescent” at what “looks like a deliberate act of vandalism”.

Kim McGuinness said on Thursday: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.

“I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today.

“I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."

Send your favourite tree pictures to The Independent

Friday 29 September 2023 10:45 , Tara Cobham

In light of the heartbreaking felling of the Sycamore Gap Tree, we're asking for pictures of your favourite trees.

Your response could be used for an article on The Independent.

Send your best tree pictures to tara.coham@independent.co.uk or post on the below Twitter thread.

In light of the heartbreaking felling of the #SycamoreGapTree, we're asking for pictures of your favourite trees🌲



Your response could be used for an article on @independent 👇 pic.twitter.com/WHrGUg3Oxd — The Independent (@Independent) September 29, 2023

Watch: Iconic tree at Hadrian’s Wall chopped down in apparent act of vandalism

Friday 29 September 2023 10:43 , Tara Cobham

Northumberland printmaker produces piece of art in memory of tree

Friday 29 September 2023 10:34 , Tara Cobham

A Northumberland printmaker has produced a piece of art in memory of the Sycamore Gap tree after its felling.

Pinks, oranges and pinks infused the work by the artist Rebecca Vincent, which has been posted on Twitter by #WOMENSART.

Watch: Hairy Bikers say tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’

Friday 29 September 2023 10:30 , Tara Cobham

Latest Northumbria Police statement

Friday 29 September 2023 10:20 , Tara Cobham

Northumbria Police said its inquiries into the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree are continuing on Friday morning.

In a statement, the force added: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”

In pictures: Sycamore Gap tree before and after felling

Friday 29 September 2023 10:17 , Tara Cobham

The Sycamore Gap tree standing tall along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham, northern England (AFP/Getty)

People look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland after it was felled overnight on Wednesday (PA)

The destruction of the iconic, world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has triggered widespread outrage and upset (PA)

Tree felling is ‘senseless act of vandalism’ says Shadow Security Minister

Friday 29 September 2023 10:14 , Tara Cobham

Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central and Shadow Security Minister, told of his hopes of finding the culprit who committed the “senseless act of vandalism”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Somebody, and I very much hope we will find out who... has cut down one of the most famous trees in the North, the tree at Sycamore Gap by Hadrian's Wall. A senseless act of vandalism.”

Somebody, and I very much hope we will find out who... has cut down one of the most famous trees in the North, the tree at Sycamore Gap by Hadrian's Wall.



A senseless act of vandalism. https://t.co/wJrVDAtoCr — Dan Jarvis (@DanJarvisMP) September 28, 2023

Arrested boy, 16, now released on bail

Friday 29 September 2023 09:54 , Tara Cobham

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has now been released on bail “pending further enquiries”, Northumbria Police has said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

They added the teenager is currently scheduled to report back to police in late November.