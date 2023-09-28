Sycamore Gap: Iconic tree at Hadrian's Wall 'deliberately felled'

One of the most photographed trees in the country has been "deliberately felled", officials have said.

The tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, was made famous when it appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

A full police investigation has been launched after the tree was felled overnight in what officers believe to be a deliberate act of vandalism.

"[We] can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down overnight," the Northumberland national park authority said. "We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

"We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known."

The public has been asked not to visit the site, near Crag Lough, "whilst we work with our partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe".

A spokesperson added: "Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust's awards and is much-loved by people from across the world."

The tree stood in a dip in Hadrian's Wall, with the Roman Milecastle 39 just to its left, and is looked after by both Northumberland national park and the National Trust.

People on social media expressed their sadness and anger over the incident, with many calling it "horrific" or "sickening".

Photographer Steven Lomas, who has photographed the tree, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I can't even begin to describe how sad I am that the most beautiful and famous tree in England, Sycamore Gap, has either been cut down or blew down.

"I am pretty devastated that the place I love most in Northumberland is essentially no more."

Police and crime commissioner for Northumberia, Kim McGuinness, said: "I'm devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. That tree was ours. An iconic North East landmark.

Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah added: "Saw this an hour ago and concluded it must be a deep fake because nobody could ever, ever cut down the tree which is so beautiful in itself, so rooted in our history & heritage & such a symbol of our region. Now forced to accept that it is gone."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.