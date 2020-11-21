How Syama Harini Of ‘Vada Poche’ Is Laughing Off Tamil Comedy’s Rules For Women

Syama Harini is a sort of everywoman for urban millennials, with her musings on periods, dating, body image, and the like. What sets her apart is that she chooses to speak, resolutely, in Tamil.

People are fond of asking Syama Harini if her stand-up comedy is about “women’s issues”, she recently shared on Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa. To that question, her answer is that her comedy is about her own problems, and that she does stand-up not because there aren’t enough women participating but because there are so many men.

Syama, 25, is a sort of everywoman for urban millennials, with her musings on periods, dating, body image, and the like. What sets her apart is that she chooses to speak, resolutely, in Tamil, thus directly addressing an audience that hasn’t been exposed to a woman entertainer quite like her. And people are taking notice: her first stand-up solo special, Vada Poche (‘Oh, Man’), released as a Zoom show in September and has been sold out three times in a row.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ Director Sudha Kongara On The Women In Her Films, Working With Mani Ratnam, And ‘Drohi’

What does she feel about being the first woman to have her own hour-long show in Tamil? “It’s a dream come true,” she told HuffPost India via a video call, her expressive face breaking into a grin. “I never imagined I’d end up becoming a comic.” Yet, she brushed aside the suggestion that she is something of a pioneer in Tamil comedy. “This fuss about my show feels like too much sometimes. There have been so many female comedians before me,” she said.

She is partly right.

While there are women giving their irreverent takes on everyday issues in the Hindi and English-language comedy circuits in India, the space had been largely unoccupied in the Tamil stand-up scene until Syama came along. One of her most popular sets, she told HuffPost India, entails her brandishing a whiskey bottle in one hand and a pack of sanitary pads in the other, and then holding forth about which one onlookers find more shocking. In relatively conservative Chennai, it seems like path-breaking material.

But, it is also true that women have always been a part of...

Continue reading on HuffPost