Sy Schlager, CEO of Schlager Medical Services Inc., Announces New Partnership with a Holistic Technology Partner, Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office

This partnership will help the medical company maximize technology and security investments and simplify communication and decision-making for an unparalleled patient and healthcare provider experience.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Seymour Schlager , INC., a reputable medical services provider and healthcare consulting agency, has decided to onboard Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office as a holistic technology partner to streamline its technology needs into one simple solution.

The partnership is focused on developing and implementing cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize healthcare delivery. Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office is known for its expertise in providing innovative office technology and IT solutions, along with strategy, consulting, implementation, and ongoing technology management support.

Sy Schlager , CEO of Schlager Medical Services Inc. aims to leverage the latest technology to improve patient outcomes and provide a more efficient and effective healthcare system through this partnership. The partnership is also expected to drive research and development in the healthcare sector, with both companies working together to develop new solutions that address the challenges facing the industry. Bringing together the expertise of both companies, this collaboration will result in a synergy that will benefit patients and healthcare providers alike.

The CEO of Schlager Medical Services, Dr. Sy Schlager, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office to streamline our operations, enhance our services, and improve patient outcomes. We believe this partnership will bring a new level of excellence to our healthcare offerings, making technology management more straightforward and integrated for improved communication across our organization."

"This partnership is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and fruitful collaboration. Our technology partner will keep us updated on the latest security trends to help eliminate all risks related to our data systems. Our forward-thinking, technology-focused approach will ultimately benefit healthcare providers and patients, providing them with a safe, efficient, and cost-effective platform," he added.

This step is part of Schlager Medical Services Inc.'s ongoing commitment to streamlining healthcare delivery and providing patients with the highest level of care. The company has built a reputation for excellence over the years, and this new partnership is expected to take that reputation to even greater heights.

For more information about Schlager Medical Services Inc. and its new partnership with a holistic technology partner, please contact the company directly at http://seymour-schlager.com/ .

About Sy Schlager and Seymour Medical Services Inc.

Seymour Medical Services Inc is a leading healthcare consulting agency and medical services provider that thrives on industry expertise, innovation, and commitment to healthcare excellence.

The company offers a wide range of niche-specific medical services, from allergy testing and treatment to urological care and mental health counseling.

At its core, Seymour Medical Services Inc. is dedicated to shaping a better future for healthcare providers and their patients.

About Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office

Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office is an award-winning company providing IT support, document management, imaging products, cybersecurity services, and managed services to businesses of all sizes in the NYC Metropolitan Area, Delaware Valley, and Greater Philadelphia.

