SXSW Selection ‘It’s Quieter in the Twilight’: Watch First Trailer for Voyager Mission Film (EXCLUSIVE)

“It’s Quieter in the Twilight,” directed by Billy Miossi, will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on March 13, where it plays in the documentary feature competition.

The film follows a select group of ageing engineers who, in an unremarkable office space, sacrificed promotion, postponed retirement and dedicated their lives to stay with the longest running and farthest reaching mission in NASA’s history. Fighting outdated technology and time, Voyager’s flight team pursues humankind’s greatest exploration.

“There’s a unique dichotomy that drew me into the story of the ageing Voyager mission. The grandest feat of human exploration being steered by a humble few sitting in a drab office space,” said Miossi in his director’s statement. “They seek no fame, no recognition. Instead, they’re content to quietly contribute a novel expertise for the sake of a deeper understanding of the vastness that exists beyond our world. Voyager is a once in a lifetime, and perhaps many lifetimes, mission. And so much of what it has achieved over the past several decades is owed to a tiny team of engineers who have forgone promotions and, now, retirement.”

“To understand them, their devotion, is what lies at the heart of ‘It’s Quieter in the Twilight.’ I wanted the world to know these unsung explorers and to know the essential role they’ve played in humanity’s most ambitious adventure,” Miossi added.

Miossi previously directed “Eye on the World: The Rise of Walter Cronkite and the Evening News” (2017).

“It’s Quieter in the Twilight” is from Weigel Productions, with Alissa Shapiro serving as executive producer and Matt Reynolds as editor.

