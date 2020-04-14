SXSW 2020 Pilot Showcase Makes Its Way To Vimeo

Click here to read the full article.

Although it was canceled in March, SXSW is still going strong as a group of filmmakers for the 2020 SXSW Episodic Pilot Competition launched the SXSW 2020 Pilot Showcase on Vimeo. The lineup includes the online debut of six new pilots that will be available for free starting today.

The showcase includes projects from around the globe including the U.S., Australia, Japan and the UK. The titles include the comedies Bored, Cooper’s Bar, The Dream and This Isn’t Me as well as the documentaries Bananas and Homecoming: The Journey of Cardboard.

After the cancellation of the fest, the filmmakers from the fest were trying to find a way to adapt. Episodic filmmakers whose work was set to debut at the fest found themselves with no festival premiere. “We saw a need to pivot on the cancellation of SXSW and open up conversations with online platforms about how to now connect with an audience — at a time when connection feels more important than ever,” said Coral Amiga and Nicole Hartley, co-creators of the pilot Bored. That being said, the pair reached out to Vimeo and set out to create a special showcase of select SXSW 2020 Film Festival episodic pilots available to the public.

“Vimeo is proud to offer creators of all kinds a platform to share their stories, now and always,” said Courtney Horwitz, Head of Brand and Content at Vimeo.

The streaming platform will serve as the digital home for the SXSW 2020 Official Episodic Pilot Competition and can be viewed on Vimeo for at least one month.

