Swwapnil Joshi: This is the Best Phase of My Career

“I’d like to break barriers and explore new territories,” says Swapnil Joshi. The actor who has been a part of the industry for three decades now feels that he wants to come out of his comfort zone and do the kind of films that he hasn’t attempted before. “After spending so many years in the industry, I think I have reached a stage where I can take chances. I’d like to calculate risks. I am dying to explore new genres in Marathi cinema. This is the best phase of my career. I have begun a new phase in the past couple of years where I am doing projects which people are asking me not to.”

Generally looked at as a romantic film hero in the Marathi film industry, the actor has been shifting gears and trying different genres. His films like Bhikari, Ranangan, Mogara Phulalaa and his web-series Samantar, which is streaming on MX Player, are the testimony to it. “I am deliberately trying to shackle off the image barrier. People tell me that I am a successful romantic hero so I should continue playing such characters. But I want to challenge myself. I want to work on a project like Samantar. It has brought me so much love and adulation that probably ten of my romantic films wouldn’t have,” says the actor.

Joshi is back with the second season of Samantar which he says was always on the cards but got delayed due to the lockdown, “The show is based on Suhas Shirwalkar’s book of the same name. The second season was always on because the first season ended halfway in the book. So the idea was to wrap up the first season, take a break for two months and start the new season. But due to the lockdown the gap got extended.”

The actor plays the character of Kumar Mahajan, a middle class guy who decides to alter his future. Joshi believes that this season was far more challenging as an actor. “I had to gain weight, which to be honest was not easy. Also, when you are shooting in a linear form, you have to maintain that character, especially his mannerisms. You have to recreate that person. But because of the huge gap due to the lockdown, the recreation was very challenging. He is a very complex guy. He is angry with himself and with the world all the time. To be in that vibe all the time was not easy,” he concludes.

