Swvl Announces Reverse Share Split

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced that on January 4, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), at the ratio of one-for-25 such that every 25 issued Ordinary Shares would be combined into one Ordinary Share, with a par value of $0.0025 each (the “Reverse Share Split”). The Company’s Board of Directors also approved an amendment and restatement to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the Reverse Share Split. No shareholder approval is required for the Reverse Share Split pursuant to the BVI Business Companies Act (as revised).



The Reverse Share Split is expected to be effective on January 25, 2023, following which the trading of the Company’s Ordinary Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on a split-adjusted basis at the start of trade on January 26, 2023. All options and warrants of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Share Split will be appropriately adjusted by dividing the number of shares of the Ordinary Shares into which the options and warrants are exercisable or convertible by 25 and multiplying the exercise or conversion price thereof by 25, as a result of the Reverse Share Split.

The Company's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SWVL" but will trade under the new CUSIP G86302125. The Company expects that the Reverse Share Split will allow the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation. The Company’s platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl’s parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and access to high-quality private buses and vans.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

Contact

Youssef Salem

Swvl CFO

Investor.relations@swvl.com



