SWR to run special train between Kamakhya and Yesvantpur from Oct 14

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): In order to facilitate passengers, South Western Railway on Saturday decided to run a special train between Kamakhya and Yesvantpur from October 14, 2020.

"It is decided to run Train No. 02552/02551 Kamakhya - Yesvantpur - Kamakhya AC Superfast Weekly Express Special," South Western Railway said in a statement.

"Train No. 02552 Kamakhya - Yesvantpur AC Superfast Weekly Express Special will depart from Kamakhya at 14:00 hrs on every Wednesday and arrive Yesvantpur at 18:25 hrs on respective Friday with effect from October 14, 2020 to until further advise," the statement added.

In the return direction Train No. 02551 Yesvantpur - Kamakhya AC Superfast Weekly Express Special will depart from Yesvantpur at 08:30 hrs on every Saturday and arrive Kamakhya at 14:00 hrs on respective Monday with effect from October 17, 2020 to until further advise.

"The Train will have a composition of one AC First Class Coach, four AC 2-tier Coaches, twelve AC 3-tier Coaches, two Luggage cum Brake-vans with generator and one AC Pantry Car," the statement read. (ANI)