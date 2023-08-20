SWPL round-up: Teenager Mia McAulay shines in Rangers win over Aberdeen

Mia McAulay announced herself to the SWPL stage with a player-of-the-match performance in Rangers' 5-1 over Aberdeen at Broadwood.

The winger, 17, scored her first Rangers goal to give Jo Potter's side the lead after Aberdeen threatened to pull off the first shock off the term.

Celtic recorded a 7-1 win over Hamilton Accies to go top on goal difference.

Elsewhere, there were routine wins for Glasgow City, Hearts and Hibs, while Motherwell edged past Spartans.

Chelsea Cornet's super strike put Rangers ahead against Aberdeen, but they struggled to capitalise on their possession and were punished when Bayley Hutchison was put one-on-one and finished with aplomb.

It was still 1-1 on the hour mark, but three quick goals alleviated any fears that Rangers might be the first of the big three to drop points this season.

McAulay was the first to strike, arching a shot over over Faye Kirby in the Aberdeen goal - the on-loan Liverpool player had produced some heroics to keep the scores level until that point.

Rio Hardy then finished a well-executed team move, before captain Katherine Hill bundled in a corner at the back-post.

McAulay added the final goal in stoppage time, nodding in after fellow teen Kayla Jardine curled in a perfect cross.

Glasgow City recorded a second 3-0 win in a row as they cruised to victory in the Petershill derby against Partick Thistle - although boss Leanne Ross might have been disappointed the margin wasn't bigger.

Hayley Lauder swept in the first, Amy Muir looped in a second, and Lauren Davidson rounded off the scoring from the spot.

Celtic continued to bounce back from their heartbreak of losing the SWPL title in the dying seconds last season, recording a 7-1 win over Hamilton Accies to take their goal difference to 16 after two games.

Goals from Kit Loferski, Amy Gallacher, Chloe Craig, Shen Mengyu, Tiree Burchill and Ceyla Barclais made it a magnificent seven for Fran Alonso's side.

Hearts continued their fine start to the season with another comfortable win - this time over Dundee United.

Danni Findlay tapped in against her former club for Hearts' first, with Kathleen McGovern bulleting a header in for the second. Three minutes after the break she had a second, curling a free-kick into the bottom corner.

Four first-half goals were more than enough for Hibernian as they earned their first win of the season against promoted Montrose.

Early strikes from Joelle Murray and Tegan Bowie - her first for the club - set the tone for Grant Scott's side, before two stunning strikes from summer signings Mya Christie and Naomi Powell gave the hosts a comfortable lead.

Neve Guthrie got one back for the visitors - scoring Montrose's first top-flight goal.

And Motherwell recorded their first win of the season, with Kayla McDonald-Nguah breaking the deadlock in the 83rd minute against Spartans with a sweetly-struck half-volley.