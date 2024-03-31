SWPL: Rangers one point clear after Celtic beat City; wins for Spartans and Montrose

Defending champions Glasgow City lost ground in the title race [SNS]

Rangers remain one point clear at the top of the SWPL after their 2-1 comeback win over Hibernian was followed by Celtic holding off Glasgow City to win by the same score at Petershill.

Hearts were comfortable 3-0 winners away to Partick Thistle in the other top-six fixture to go three points clear of fourth-placed Hibs.

In the bottom half, there were wins for Motherwell, Montrose and Spartans, leaving Dundee United and Hamilton Accies adrift on 10 points each.

For a long time it looked like Rangers might lose their first game to non-Glasgow opposition for the first time since 2019.

Jorian Baucom gave Hibs the lead in the first half of the Broadwood, but Rio Hardy equalised in the 77th minute when she lashed in from close range.

Rangers' skipper Kathy Hill made sure the league leaders would not drop points just three minutes later, finishing with a nice side-footed effort.

Eyes turned to Petershill in the late kick-off between City and Celtic, where the visitors gave themselves a two-goal cushion thanks to strikes from Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint.

Carlee Giammona got one back in the 91st minute to set up a tense finale, but it was not enough as City fell three behind Celtic and four behind Rangers.

Thistle could not recover from last week's SWPL Cup final defeat as they lost 3-0 to Hearts. Danni Findlay headed in the first for the Jambos, while Kathleen McGovern got the second and third Hearts goals in her return from injury.

In the bottom half, Motherwell coasted past Aberdeen to win 3-0 at K-Park. Morgan Cross opened the scoring early before a double from on-loan Rangers teen Lauren Berry.

Further down the league, Montrose's 89th-minute winner sank Hamilton Accies.

Louise Brown struck to put the Mighty Mo in front at half-time, before Chloe Muir's excellent leveller. The visitors would not return with a point though, thanks to Aimee Ridgeway's late header.

The goal-fest came at Foundation Park, where Spartans beat Dundee United 4-2.

Louise Mason got Spartans' early opener and Hannah Jordan struck a quick second. Mya Bates followed up on a rebound for their third and got the fourth that killed the game off.

Robyn Smith and captain Rachel Todd scored the goals for United.