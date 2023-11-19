SWPL: Rangers extend gap over Glasgow City as second-placed Celtic keep pace

Rangers remain top of the SWPL after beating Glasgow City and opening up an 11-point gap over the defending champions.

Rio Hardy's double secured a 2-0 win for Jo Potter's side at Petershill Park. City, who are third, have a game in hand.

Celtic are a point behind Rangers after beating Hamilton Academical 5-0.

Aberdeen beat Spartans 2-1, Partick Thistle defeated Dundee United 1-0 and Montrose and Motherwell drew 1-1.

Hibernian beat Edinburgh rivals Hearts 2-1 on Saturday.

Hardy converted a spot-kick in first-half added time after Anna Oscarsson had been penalised for hand ball.

And Hardy netted her second late on, a rebound shot after her initial effort had been saved.

Celtic took the lead through Caitlin Hayes' header and Amy Gallacher tapped in their second before the break.

Chloe Craig added a third from the spot before Nour Addi tapped in at the back post and Ceyla Barclais netted from close range.

Rachel Donaldson's stunning 20th-minute strike was enough for Thistle to secure all three points away to United.

Balyey Hutchison and Hannah Stewart put Aberdeen into a 2-0 lead after 23 minutes. Caley Gibb headed a late reply for Spartans.

It took until the 74th minute for Chelsie Watson to put Motherwell in front but Montrose drew level 11 minutes later through Louise Brown's penalty. Brown was then sent off for a second bookable offence.