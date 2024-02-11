SWPL: Rangers drop first points since August as City and Celtic close in

Jorian Baucom's wonder strike wasn't enough to stop Celtic claiming victory at Meadowbank

Celtic and Glasgow City cut the gap at the top of the SWPL as Rangers dropped their first points since August.

Partick Thistle held the league leaders 0-0 in a preview of next month's SWPL Cup final, while City won 5-1 at Montrose and Celtic beat Hibernian 3-1.

Bottom club Hamilton bolstered their survival bid with a 2-1 derby win over Motherwell as Dundee United's woes deepened with a 6-0 loss to Spartans.

Hearts beat Aberdeen 4-0 to move within a point of fifth-place Thistle.

Rangers' rare slip-up adds extra spice to next weekend's Old Firm derby. The Ibrox remain unbeaten in the league this season, but dropped points for the first time in 17 games after failing to find a way through Thistle's determined defending.

The Jags had a first-half Rosie Slater goal disallowed for offside, while an impressive performance from goalkeeper Ava Easdon kept Rangers out.

A stunning strike from Jorian Baucom was scant consolation for Hibs as Celtic powered to victory at Meadowbank.

Natasha Flint put the visitors ahead before Baucom capitalised on some slack passing to burst through and blast the ball in off the crossbar.

Caitlin Hayes' looping a header restored Celtic's advantage and Flint made it three before half-time as Celtic moved within four points of the top.

Glasgow City are two points further back after rallying from a goal down to Montrose to make it five wins in a row.

Tammy-Lee Harkin's bullet header put the Angus side ahead, but Kenzie Weir and Carlee Giammona's headers in reply gave the reigning champions the lead. Fiona Brown added a double and Mairead Fulton completed the rout.

Hearts breezed past struggling Aberdeen at Oriam. Lizzie Waldie and Jenna Penman had the hosts two up by the break then Erin Rennie and Danni Findlay added further gloss to the scoreline.

Hamilton claimed bragging rights in the Lanarkshire derby, with Jo Giard and Chloe Muir goals putting the home side in command before Laura Berry's reply.

Spartans were in ruthless form against managerless Dundee United. Hannah Jordan netted a double and Ronaigh Douglas, Alana Marshall, Robyn McCafferty and Mya Bates were also on target.