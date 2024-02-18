SWPL: Rangers and Celtic draw 1-1 as Glasgow City narrow gap by beating Motherwell

Mia McAuley equalised for Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers retained their four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a tense 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Celtic.

Reigning champions Glasgow City took advantage to draw level on points with second-top Celtic after a 3-0 win away to Motherwell.

Heart of Midlothian move up to fourth after beating Montrose 5-0 as Hibernian drew 1-1 with Partick Thistle.

Aberdeen came from 3-1 down to beat visitors Dundee United 4-3.

Meanwhile, bottom side Hamilton Academical were denied a rare win by a stoppage-time Spartans equaliser.

The Old Firm's women's sides played out a thriller in front of a reduced Ibrox crowd after away tickets were cancelled by the hosts citing security concerns.

A high press had Celtic in all kinds of trouble from kick-off, but the visitors grew into the game as Rangers began to sit off their city rivals.

It was a match of few clearcut chances until Amy Gallacher cut the ball into the path of unmarked fellow forward Natasha Flint to slot the visitors ahead a minute into the second half.

Celtic were now dominating play, but Rangers substitute Mia McAuley fired low into the far corner in the 69th minute with her first touch of the ball and, although both sides had chances to win it, they had to settle for a point apiece.

Lauren Davidson made the difference for City as closed in on their two city rivals but made hard work of victory despite the winger heading the visitors into an early lead.

Motherwell kept it tight and, after the break, striker Morgan Cross missed a great chance in front of goal and goalkeeper Lee Gibson saved brilliantly from a Chelsea Watson free-kick, before Davidson's low cross was turned into her own net by Bailey Collins and the Scotland international fired the third in off the far post.

Hibs had been doing most of the pressing before Thistle defender Demi Falconer knocked the ball into her own net after 27 minutes.

However, Thistle got their reward for an improved second half as midfielder Rachel Donaldson's looping header rescued a point for the hosts, who drop to sixth, with six minutes remaining.

Hearts took advantage to leapfrog their city rivals on goal difference thanks to a flurry of second-half goals.

They inched ahead early at home to Montrose through an excellent free-kick from midfielder Megan Bell.

Danni Findlay slotted the second after the break and fellow forward Sade Adamoleku drilled in two more before defender Emma Brownlie headed home seconds before the final whistle.

The second-half capitulation means Montrose slip to the bottom of the table behind United and Hamilton on goal difference.

United looked destined for a third league win of the season when striker Morgan Steedman not only scored her first-ever goal for the club, slotting her side ahead after 12 minutes, but followed it up three minutes later with a stunning long-range strike.

Another two minutes, another goal, but this time for Aberdeen as forward Bayley Hutchison headed home a cross from close range.

Steedman was again involved as United restored their two-goal advantage, the forward drawing a foul and winger Rachel Todd slotted the resulting penalty.

Aberdeen's second-half improvement led to Eilidh Shore heading home from a free-kick, fellow midfielder Hannah Stewart levelling from the penalty spot and Shore grabbing a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Hamilton also looked like they were heading for a rare win after holding on to an early goal from forward Chloe Muir until midfielder Hannah Jordan equalised in the dying seconds for Spartans - a draw that takes the hosts off the bottom and keeps the Edinburgh side three points ahead of the pack.