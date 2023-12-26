'SWPL players more at risk of ACL injuries due to high number of games'

The SWPL may be forced to alter the fixture calendar to prevent ACL injuries, say Rachel Corsie and Leanne Crichton.

Speaking on the Behind the Goals podcast, the pair discussed the prevelance of ACL injuries in the women's game and what needs to be done to alleviate the problem.

"Scotland are up there in terms of the nation with the highest games per calendar year", Crichton said.

"When you don't have the same resources as the clubs in the WSL have, clearly players are more at risk.

"I think that has been and will continue to be something they review. They may look to shorten the fixture calendar and the build up of fixtures."

But Corsie noted that mere discussions of the issues are a step in the right direction.

"You want the standards to be high, the quality of football to be high so it is good that the conversations are happening.

"I think there are a lot of things that clubs and associations need to implement to have that safeguarding structure.

"Hopefully there are fewer injuries but I think it is something that is always going to be a risk."