Sword Group: Sword Group: Availability of the 2021 Interim Financial Report



According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2021 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.



It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT





Agenda

09/09/21 : Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2021 at 10:00am (CET) by webcast | Registration

25/10/21 : Publication of Q3 2021 Results

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market

Euronext Paris - Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR0004180578

ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices



CAC® Small

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Tradable

CAC® All-Share

Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

